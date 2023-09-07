Military expert Zhivov: the defense capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will remain after the counteroffensive

After the completion of the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to conduct a counteroffensive, Kiev will still have enough forces to continue hostilities, political analyst and military expert Oleksiy Zhivov suggested. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he clarified that at the moment the Armed Forces of Ukraine have about half of the resource used for the offensive.

“According to the logic of hostilities, the Armed Forces of Ukraine prepared about 200 thousand soldiers, along with equipment and ammunition for the counteroffensive. They are conducting this counteroffensive in three directions: in Kherson, Zaporozhye and Donetsk. At this stage, they have some tactical successes, which so far do not threaten our defense with serious problems. According to my data, only half of the resources have been used so far,” the specialist said.

An indication that their resources are approaching half was the use of two spare tactical brigades, which use the American Stryker infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and the British Challenger 2 tank. Alexey Zhivovpolitical scientist, military expert

In his opinion, attempts to conduct a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be made until the end of September. By this time, as the expert clarified, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will indeed be weakened, but he warned that the Ukrainian army should not be underestimated.

“Naturally, the defense of Ukraine will be weakened, but they will still have a large number of forces in reserve. At some point, they will realize that it makes no sense to attack further and will move on to defensive battles. (…) In any case, it would be completely premature to count on the fact that Ukraine will not have the strength to defend itself,” Zhivov concluded.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said during his visit to Kyiv that the US saw “noticeable progress” in the UAF counteroffensive.

“We have seen significant progress in the counteroffensive, which is very pleasing. We want Ukraine to have everything it needs, not only to succeed in the counter-offensive, but also to have everything it needs in the long term to provide a strong deterrent, strong defense capabilities,” Blinken said.