It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on September 22 in Almaty, the economic capital of Kazakhstan: a man fell from the 5th floor of the police building. He died of it. He was 44 years old and his name was Yerlan Konuspayev. He had been summoned about a dispute that had dragged on for more than two with the financial services of the police. He was asked to repay a grant given to his father, a great scientist and university professor, to implement an invention he had made. The project, although advanced, had not succeeded and people in high places harassed them, the father and the son, to recover some of the funds under hand. Father and son refused and even filed a complaint for attempted corruption. The contract involving the army, soldiers had been prosecuted. Yarlan knew he was sailing in a danger zone and had spoken to Gaukhar, his sister, herself an academic and companion of the famous French camelologist Bernard Faye. She is now trying, in Almaty, to shed light on what happened to her brother, alerting social networks and asking for an investigation into this more than suspicious death. She got the promise. But nothing is certain in this country which remains, despite the change of president last year (Nazarbeiev resigning in favor of Tokaiev) one of the most corrupt in the world. Human rights are trampled underfoot there despite multiple calls to order from the European Union with which Kazakhstan signed an enhanced cooperation agreement in 2015. Torture is common in prisons, the opposition and journalists critics harassed and the Interior Ministry the most corrupt organ in the country! Something to worry about for Yarlan’s family, determined to demand truth and justice to the end.