Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The knot of the Arab Gulf Cup champion chased victory in the final of the 13th edition of the 2020-2021 season, by losing to his rival Shabab Al-Ahly in a penalty shootout 4-5, after a negative draw in the original time. Losing last season’s final to the same opponent 1-2.

The loss of “Al-Ameed” in front of “Al-Fursan” confirmed the continued failure of the “title holder” in the journey to defend his title during the following season, which has been repeated in 13 successive seasons, since Al Ain won the title of the first edition of the 2008-2009 season, at the expense of Al-Wahda 1-0, before bidding farewell from the semi-finals of the following season 2009-2010 against Ajman, leading to the loss of Al-Nassr in the final of the final version, after winning the 2019-2020 title.

The “Brigadier” became the fourth “title holder” who was satisfied with the “Wasfa” in the season of defending his title, as the best position for the Cup’s champions in the season following the coronation, beginning with the youth team, the champion of the 2010-2011 season and the next version of losing by penalties to his neighbor Al-Ahly. 2017-2018 and runners-up for the next edition 2018-2019 by losing to Shabab Al-Ahly 1-3 (after extending for two additional games), in addition to Shabab Al-Ahly, the 2018-2019 champion, who lost the final of the last version to Al-Nassr 1-2, leading to Al-Nassr, the 2019-2020 champion. In front of the “Knights” and the current version, a loss against the same competitor.