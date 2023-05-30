This weekend the Closing Tournament 2023 ended, and the Águilas del América team continues to work at a forced march for what will be the following semester.
Despite the fact that they are without a coach, the managers continue to analyze possible new signings to face the upcoming tournament and are now studying to break the transfer market with a reinforcement of European stature.
A few days ago it was reported that one of the casualties will be that of the experienced soccer player Luis Fuentes, who will not be taken into account in the squad and they are already looking for a replacement, as well as a winger on the left wing.
According to information from the journalist Fernando EsquivelThose from Coapa will charge for the Mexican gerardo arteagawho is trying his luck in Belgian football with GENK.
The winger’s contract ends on June 30, however, he has been the undisputed starter in coach Vrancken’s squad and there is a possibility of contract renewal.
Likewise, said source points out that Arteaga would not look badly at signing with the Americaas long as there is no renewal with GENK, otherwise, he would stay longer to fulfill his contract with the Belgian club.
The next few hours will be decisive to find out what will happen to the future of the 24-year-old player.
