The news that Boca fans did not want to hear was confirmed. Marcos Rojo tore the cruciate ligaments in his right knee and recovery will take approximately seven to eight months.
Although Xeneize has several options in the position, the idea of the Football Council is to reinforce the area and it is already working on different alternatives for the next transfer market. in the last hours Willer Ditta’s name gained strength.
The 25-year-old Colombian is one of the figures Newell’s and he’s having a great season. His good performance led to him being on Boca’s radar and they would have already contacted him to find out his situation.
Ditta is on loan at Leprosy and is exceeding expectations. He played 21 of the 25 matches in the tournament, scored two goals and had very outstanding tasks (average score of 7.1 according to the results app 365Scores).
It is worth noting that the Colombian arrived on loan for one year and with a purchase option of US$700,000 for 80% of the pass. Everything indicates that they will pay this amount and then they will be able to negotiate with Xeneize for his departure (or bet on keeping him on campus)
