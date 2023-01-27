Vuhledar is one of the most important points along the entire line of contact in the NVO zone. Russian troops came close to him from the south and knocked out the AFU from several villages on the eastern approaches to the city. They begin encirclement from the north, but the enemy subtly resists.

Izvestia correspondents visited the positions of the 3rd Battalion of the 1st Army Donetsk Corps, which is advancing on the city from the east.

“The enemy’s defense tactics are very simple: at the slightest pressure from us, they begin to hit with artillery at the settlement, at civilians. This happens everywhere – in Artemovsk and in the same Gorlovka direction, where our guys are gradually moving forward, ”said Konstantin Kuzmin with the call sign Shakhter, commander of the 3rd Territorial Defense Battalion named after the 383rd Mining Division.

The city of Vuhledar is about 50 km from the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Until 2014, just over 14 thousand people lived in it. Now it is a strategically important point for the entire Ukrainian defense in the Donetsk direction – 20 km to the north is Kurakhovo – the most important logistics hub, to which the entire Ukrainian defense is closed from Slavyansk and Kramatorsk to the very Zaporozhye direction.

For eight years, the armed formations of Ukraine (VFU) have erected four lines of defense there, which are based on the features of the terrain. Therefore, the most convenient direction of attack on this most important logistics hub is from Ugledar.

