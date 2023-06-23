Cruz Azul FC is negotiating the signing of Igor Lichnovsky (🇨🇱, 29 years old) current Tigres UANL player, who have priced him at an affordable price and facilitate exit; Cruz Azul offers considerable salary reduction. He also has offers in the MLS and the Brasileirao. pic.twitter.com/nmAQYfY3KG

— TRANSFER LIGA MX. (@TransferLigaMX) June 21, 2023