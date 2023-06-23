After knowing the situation of the Chilean central defender Igor Lichnovsky where he does not enter into the plans of the Tigres UANL because he was the one sacrificed to free a place from Untrained in Mexico, several clubs have been interested in the services of the experienced defender and one of them would be the Cruz Azul Football Club, team that he would look for him for this Opening 2023, which would mark a return to La Noria.
According to the Twitter account, Transfer Liga MX, The board of directors of the auriazul team is pricing the defender at an affordable price, so the Machine would be considering repatriating him, however, there would be an impediment that would stop his signing.
The incorporation of the player to the sky-blue team could fall due to the fact that in the Machine he would have a significant salary reduction compared to what he earns in Nuevo León, in addition, he would also have offers from Major League Soccer and Brazil that could surpass the team in economic terms Aztec,
“Cruz Azul FC is negotiating the signing of Igor Lichnovsky (🇨🇱, 29 years old) current Tigres UANL player, who have priced him at an affordable price and facilitate exit; Cruz Azul offers a considerable salary reduction. He also has offers in the MLS and the Brasileirao”, was what they shared.
The Andean defender was part of 16 games during the 2023 Apertura between the regular phase and the Liguilla, in addition, he played six games in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
