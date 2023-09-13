Nottingham Forest defender Toffolo has been suspended for five months over betting.

English Premier League (EPL) Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo has been suspended for five months for betting on sports. This is reported by BBC.

The footballer violated the rules of the Football Association of England (FA), prohibiting players from placing bets or transmitting information that could be used by bookmakers. According to the publication, 375 violations were recorded in the Toffolo case from January 22, 2014 to March 18, 2017. The 28-year-old athlete was fined almost 25 thousand euros and disqualified until the end of the 2024/2025 season.

Toffolo joins Nottingham Forest in 2022. The defender is also known for his appearances for Norwich City, Lincoln City, Huddersfield Town, Swindon, Rotherham, Peterborough and Scunthorpe.

On May 17, Brentford striker Ivan Tawney was also suspended from football for eight months for betting. The sportsman admitted 232 breaches of FA betting rules.