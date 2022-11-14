The ‘without papers’ manage to break the gate and a crowd tries to enter Melilla through the Barrio Chino pass / CR

The Ombudsman does not believe the version of the Ministry of the Interior about the tragedy of the Melilla fence on June 24 that cost the lives of between 23 and 72 immigrants. In a lengthy resolution, the institution chaired by Ángel Gabilondo basically affirms that, after viewing the severed aerial images that he has sent them