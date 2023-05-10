Land Rover didn’t dare, but thanks to Heritage Customs you can now order a Defender Convertible.

A Land Rover Convertible is on the one hand a strange combination, but then again not. The first Land Rover was basically a convertible, so it’s completely historically sound. In addition, modern off-road vehicles such as the Jeep Wrangler and the Ford Bronco also be stripped of their roof.

Still, Land Rover did not think it necessary to come up with a Defender convertible. That is why the Dutch Heritage Customs has decided to take matters into its own hands. Together with designer Niels van Roij (known for the Wraith Shooting Brake and the Range Rover Coupé, among others) they created the Defender Convertible.

We were already shown sketches in November 2021, but now the time has come: the first Defender Convertible has actually been built. The car has been given a soft top that, when closed, is reminiscent of the soft tops of yesteryear.

However, this soft top should not be rolled up, but folded backwards. You do not have to do this with your bare hands, but can be done completely electrically. That of course fits with the luxurious character that the Defender has nowadays.

This Defender has also not remained standard. Like Heritage Customs’ previous creations, the Defender Convertible has received an extensive makeover. The interior has been completely reupholstered, the car has special rims and there are several unique details.

If you order a Defender Convertible, it is therefore also the intention that you immediately go for the full Heritage Customs treatment. Of course you can have the car put together entirely to your own taste.

You can already feel it coming: this is a very expensive joke. The starting price is €102,850, and that is exclusive the donor car. Since the entry-level version of the Defender 90 already costs 115 grand, you should count on at least € 220,000.

