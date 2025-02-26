Matthew Perry’s death was a hard blow to all fans of Friends. The actor who gave life Chandler Bing He died at 54 because of an overdose of ketamine. However, despite knowing the cause of death, it is still in the air whether the five accused in the case had taken advantage of the interpreter or not.

According to the latest statements by former federal prosecutor E. Martin Estrada, these five defendants could have avoided their death if he had wanted to. “They were taking advantage of an individual and letting their greed encouraged them to endanger the life of Mr. Perry “the lawyer has highlighted in the documentary Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy.

Between The defendants are the one who was their personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who admitted having injected ketamine into the actor without having medical knowledge. In addition, doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chávez were also charged, for supplying the drug. All this with Erik Fleming, an acquaintance of Perry who was intermediary between him, and Jasveen Sangha, an alleged drug dealer from North Hollywood.

In fact, as Estrada highlighted, “All the defendants have been charged” and three of them “have declared themselves guilty”so they will cooperate in the case. This is expected that the statements of Iwamasa, Fleming and Chávez can clarify what happened that tragic October 2023.

“The great conclusion of this case is that when People are involved in reckless activitieswhether drug trafficking or other activity that causes the death of others, they must account for accounts, “has ended the fiscal one. At the moment, we will have to wait until March 4, when they are expected to declare Sangha and Plasencia.