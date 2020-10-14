The Democratic Governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam. BOB BROWN / AP

Some of the detainees charged with attempting to attack the Michigan State Capitol, instigating a civil war and trying to kidnap the state governor, also plotted to kidnap Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, according to testimony from one of the officers. of the FBI during court hearings that began today in Grand Rapids. FBI Special Agent Richard Trask further stated that the group discussed whether or not they should shoot Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the head.

Thirteen people, at least seven of whom have ties to an armed militia, were arrested last week on charges of planning the kidnapping of Democrat Whitmer, who in the opinion of those arrested wielded “uncontrolled power” and was highly critical of the president. Donald Trump.

The governor’s management of the coronavirus pandemic has led her to repeatedly clash with Trump. The president has been highly critical of restrictive measures imposed by the Whitmer government to contain the spread of the virus. In April, the president tweeted: “Free Michigan!”, Which was undoubtedly putting gasoline on the fire of the militias and citizens who were demonstrating in front of the Leasing Capitol against the closing measures of the Democrat .

The reason for the FBI agents’ appearance before the judge was to determine whether the defendants could be released on bail. During the meeting before the judge, Special Agent Trask revealed that months ago, during a meeting of the suspects in the city of Dublin (Ohio), the name of Northam was also considered, who is a doctor and who was having a tough policy against to the Whitmer-like coronavirus. Trump also called for the “release” of Virginia. To date, no one has been charged with the plot against Northam.

“Free Virginia”

According to the Governor’s spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, the FBI alerted key people within the politician’s security team while the investigation was underway, but to keep information about what was happening under control and that there were no leaks that could scare away the suspects. Neither Northam nor members of his cabinet were told anything. According to the spokesperson, “at no time was neither the governor nor his family in danger.”

Yarmosky blamed Trump for stirring up hatred. “This is the reality: President Trump asked his followers to ‘LIBERATE VIRGINIA’ in April – just like Michigan,” the spokeswoman explained. “In fact, the president often encourages violence from those who are against him. The rhetoric coming out of this White House has potentially deadly consequences. It must stop, ”Yarmosky concluded.

Adam Fox, one of the suspects, along with others now detained, stood guard at the Michigan governor’s lakefront vacation home. Trask stated that the plan was to kidnap her, take her out of her home by boat and “abandon” her on the lake for someone to find her. Another idea was to take her to a secret place and “judge” her for treason.

Subscribe here to newsletter about elections in the United States