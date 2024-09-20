Lenta.ru: The defendants in the case of the shooting near the Wildberry office are planning to go to the SVO

The defendants in the criminal case about the shooting at the Wildberry office in the center of Moscow have announced their desire to leave for the SVO. A source familiar with the progress of the case told Lenta.ru about this.

At the moment, 26 people have been arrested in criminal and administrative cases, all of whom have declared their intention to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense and go to the SVO zone. According to a recently adopted law, the investigation of the criminal case against the accused who expressed a desire to participate in the SVO must be suspended.

The attack on the Wildberries head office took place on the morning of September 18 in the center of Moscow. Seven people were injured as a result of the armed conflict. In total, the Investigative Committee of Russia is demanding the arrest of 27 people in connection with the shooting at the Wildberries office. They were detained and interrogated on September 18 and 19. Among them is the husband of the Wildberries founder, Vladislav Bakalchuk. It was previously reported that searches were being conducted at his place of residence.