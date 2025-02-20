He accused of the double crime of Liaño (Cantabria) has been declared this Thursday guilty unanimously of the murder of your partner and 11 month old daughter In December 2021. This has been shown by the popular jury during the last session of the trial at the Provincial Court of Cantabria, where man has also been considered proven that the man His mental faculties were not reduced at the time of stabbing what was her partner and suffocating the baby and that both were in a situation of helplessness before a murder that they have considered of “Machista domination.”

After about Six hours of deliberationthe jurors have exposed their conclusions before the accused and relatives of the victims, who have attended the previous eight sessions of the Plenary, and the parties have raised their conclusions to definitive, thus maintaining the prosecutor and the private accusations -exercised by relatives of the victims- and the popular- at the position of the regional government- the Reviewable permanent prison request and 26 years more in jail, understanding that in both deaths there was alevosía.

In this sense, the popular jury, who has pointed out that Reñones inflicted the woman “An added pain when hitting her brutally”he has also proposed that the already convicted, that in his statement during this process he denied having committed the facts, Do not benefit from prison permits in the futuresomething that goes online of the penalty request of the Prosecutor’s Office. If this request materializes in the judgment, which the president of the Court must issue, it would be the first time that the maximum penalty in Cantabria is imposed.

During the nine sessions of the process the months prior to murder have been broken down, in which Reñones showed during all times his animosity and hate towards his daughter and a constant abuse of his partner. Precisely the man had a Women’s departure order At the time of the facts, since she had denounced him a month and a half before for sexist violence. This brokenness It has also been considered by the jury as Cause condemn.

He hit her “brutally”

Thus, the jury considers proven that, In December 2021a few days after knowing the prohibition of approach to the woman and her baby, after a complaint for abuse, the defendant “returned to the family home with her consent.” On December 16, after the victim made a call to the Civil Guard, warning that Reñones I was residing in the house, so that he left the homethe agents went and required the defendant to leave the house.

After leaving on a neighborhood road, and “without at any time she had knowledge that Reñones was released”, the defendant He returned to housingas could detach from the location of his mobile phone and the statement of a neighbor, said the jury spokesman. The woman returned home, as the jury has determined, “believing that José had been arrested”, as reflected in messages exchanged with his cousin, and carrying in his arms his daughter and a bandit with baby objects.





Based on expert reports, the jury concludes that the accused He attacked Eva “by surprise”that “it was thought that he was imprisoned” and “he could not do anything to defend himself by bringing the girl in his arms along with the bag of her belongings”, assaulting both “violently” and suffocating the baby. He adds that, knowing that the woman “was still alive and to increase her pain”, He hit her “brutally” with punches and kicksas the forensic reports reflect, while a white weapon stuck in different parts of the body, producing two of the stabs a pulmonary laceration and a hypovolemic shock that caused his death.

“You are all the same”

The jury considers, attending to the audios reproduced during the trial, that the defendant had maintained about the woman and the baby “An authoritarian and despising behavior”so he understands that he killed her in “an act of macho domination, since he did not accept his decision to end coexistence.”

In WhatsApp messages presented during the trial, around half a hundred crusaders between the couple and sent to other people -family and relatives -, there were reproaches to the mother, which in man’s opinion I was “crazy” and had “no idea” how to take care of the childand others in which he blamed her in particular and all women in general of her state and situation. “I’m going to Santander now and I’m going to start killing people. What is going to happen now you have achieved,” he warned at the one who had been his sentimental partner, to specify below: “You are all the same” And “with you you can’t: you could have with me among all.”





In audios heard in the plenary, it is also appreciated how the man avoided the baby in the family home itself, to the point of staying out of home and talking on WhatsApp with the mother so as not to coincide inside or in the same stay with the little . In those conversations, the suspect stated that “I passed her” and that he didn’t want her or “have her close”Well, “I am disgusting that you flip,” he added. They also reflect that she waited for the girl to fall asleep to enter the house or the room. “And if not, kill him “I urged the woman: “Total, it is the same. I don’t care, that he falls asleep or is dead,” he said.

He double crime occurred on December 16, 2021 And Civil Guard troops located a day later the lifeless bodies of the woman, who had received six knives in the thorax and abdomen, and her daughter after her relatives denounced the disappearance of both. Reunons spent the night at home, hid the two bodies under some pallets And, even, he replied his wife’s messages with her phone, which he hid in a gutter. “We are facing the most brutal demonstration of sexist violence and vicar violence,” said the lawyer of the Cantabria government about the one already known as Liaño’s monster.