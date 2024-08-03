RIA: decorated combat veteran becomes defendant in Savelyev case

One of the defendants in the case of Senator from Tula Oblast Dmitry Savelyev on the preparation of murder was combat veteran Yuri Nefedov, who has multiple state awards for service. This was reported with reference to the case materials by RIA News.

Earlier it became known that Nefedov was arrested back in March of this year.

Dmitry Savelyev has been charged with organizing preparations for murder. According to the investigation, in the summer of 2023, he ordered his acquaintance to kill an entrepreneur he did not like. Law enforcement agencies learned of the senator’s plans and staged the murder, which allowed the criminals to be exposed.

The Basmanny Court of Moscow remanded Savelyev in custody until October 2. The senator did not admit his guilt.