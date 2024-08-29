Entrepreneur Bylin did not admit guilt in the blowing up of the Crimean Bridge

Entrepreneur Alexander Bylin, who is involved in the criminal case of blowing up the Crimean Bridge on October 8, 2022, using a truck with explosives, does not admit his guilt in committing the crime. This is reported by TASS.

He considers the investigation’s arguments regarding his involvement in the incriminated act to be unfounded and objects to extending his preventive measure.

The 45-year-old defendant has two minor children, as well as a disabled child, and his wife also needs help due to her illness. He heads the company “Extra”, which is listed as the recipient of the cargo that was transported by the truck that exploded on the Crimean Bridge. Bylin lived in the Belgorod Region.

On October 8, 2022, as a result of an explosion on the Crimean Bridge, fuel tanks transported by a train caught fire and two automobile spans collapsed. The organizer of the terrorist attack was recognized as the Chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring). A homemade explosive device with a high-explosive effect equivalent to 10 tons of TNT was used.

The charges under the article on the terrorist act were brought against citizens of Russia, Armenia and Ukraine: Oleg Antipov, Alexander Bylin, Dmitry Tyazhelykh, Artem and Georgy Azatyan, Roman Solomko, Vladimir Zloba and Artur Terchanyan, who ensured the delivery of explosives to the site of the terrorist act. Several other defendants, including the head of the SBU Maluk, were sentenced to arrest in absentia and put on the international wanted list.