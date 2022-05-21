I mix images, overlap and confuse them, what matters is not counting the carcasses of destroyed tanks, the villages taken and lost, the statements of politicians, what matters is to grasp the secret meaning of this war, to highlight its particular unmistakable character. I choose the images of the Ukrainian surrender in Azovstal and those of a village a stone’s throw from the front where there are still old women and children who do not know where to go. Then everything seems clearer to me: this is the umpteenth war of poor people, in uniform or not, the only real war in the sea of ​​lies, war and pain.

Those of Azovstal, the vanquished of Azovstal, terrible name of iron and blood. Now that it has ended without glory but only with immense, useless sacrifice, a Ukrainian Giarabub really appears to me: thousands of men cut off from the battle that matters, but used as propaganda, the diehards … those who do not give up … who prevent for the Russians to advance. Propaganda to hide strategic errors and defeat as when we invented, in North Africa, overwhelmed by the British, the epic resistance of a remote, useless Libyan oasis that the enemy neglected because it was not even worth the effort of crossing the desert.

Now they come out in long lines, topple out of the rubble of their shelters in the catacombs of the steel mill in tired groups, bumping into each other in a disorderly fashion before walking towards the enemy that awaits them. There is an immense silence around, interrupted only by the commands of the Russian soldiers who order to put down the backpacks and show the tattoos in search of those of the “fascist” regiment, and by the sound of the wind. The gusts pass over those exhausted, wounded, humiliated men like a wave. The vanquished as castaways cast ashore by the storm, cast ashore by the gentle wave of the wind.

In that hiss that seems to be able to bend not only the blades of grass but also the ruins and debris scattered in the street where the rite of surrender takes place, the breath, the hoarse words of winners and losers take on a grave sound. Now that they have lost the battle and are worn out by hunger and fatigue, wrapped in dirty and torn uniforms, I look at them: hard, stubborn foreheads, yes they are a new breed, a tough one, shaped by eight years of war already. Then they march in order, in double line towards the buses that will take them away towards a very uncertain destiny, they march out of hunger, out of tiredness, to stay close to their companions of eighty days of agony. Yesterday, the Russians hypothesized an exchange of some of them with the pro-Russian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk arrested by the Ukrainians.

As the days go by, the number of injured people who are leaning on makeshift crutches or are carried by their companions on stretchers thins out among those who surrender. It would seem that they do not suffer, perhaps the pain can do nothing on those minds distracted by the torment of defeat, on those absent minds, secretly absent. Pale faces pass by with large dark circles aroused by hunger, of one hard sadness. They look more like mechanics at the end of the heavy shift than soldiers.

Some Russians give such a strange smile, so humiliated that you almost wish they looked at them with hatred. They think of their lonely, sad, desperate struggle underground. Certainly someone at school read the retreat of “War and Peace”, the retreat in the glow of fires, on the streets cluttered with fugitives, wounded, abandoned weapons. This has not happened to them. There is no Andrea Wolkonski on their battlefield lying in wheat, as in the fatal motte of Austerlitz. I imagine their dead were buried in the catacombs: anonymous, secret, invisible. It seems to me that the ruins of the steel mill should scream, that a scream should rise from all the scrap metal and roads and railroad connections. Instead there is only the hiss of the wind.

This is a surrender that leaves the empty, cold, deserted atmosphere of factory courtyards in the air after a failed strike. A few clothes, a few abandoned rucksacks, a few carcasses of tracks or sheds. It is logical that this is so: in this Mariupol melee the factory, its machinery and recesses acted like living bodies, almost like people and soldiers. A mechanical, industrial collision, steel against steel, and their death as men is thus an illogical fact, an absurdity.

Azovstal’s soldiers stare with a look full of amazement and reproach at the enemies who throw out of their backpacks rags and objects that fall on the asphalt with light metal noises. As if they came to steal their secret, to profane, by touching and throwing those poor things, the horrendous and sacred mystery of battle and death.

When the t-shirts are taken off, at an order, and the tattoos appear, that’s it: only then with the uniform do they seem to have lost all self-confidence. That perfect silence seems to surprise them for the first time, alarm them. It is not the same as the interminable weeks underground when the inevitable roar of the bombing was awaited. It is a silence that is about to betray them, that holds terrible surprises. The Russians, who must have received severe instructions, to interpret this extraordinary propaganda opportunity well, move, some, endlessly patient and bored, others listless and troubled, as if to a boring roadblock. As if they were doing a trivial war job. Yet hatred is heard whistling like water on a hot hearth.

Azovstal was a grave mistake of the Ukrainians. Having sacrificed the most pugnacious fighters in a useless and hopeless defense, first and foremost, instead of making them flee when it was possible. But it is in the first place a defeat in communication, they who have so far used it with skill, starting with the president. The sequences of these defeated soldiers, exalted for eighty days as fearless, invincible heroes, the false metaphor of the “humanitarian operation” with which they tried to hide the disaster, weigh much more than the images of the carcasses of tanks or vehicles. russthe destroyed. These are living men, their faces their bodies, their gestures speak painfully. A scrap of iron says nothing, a man who surrenders is already a symbol.

I place alongside the images of the villagers of the front, the camera turns between the isbas of a poverty that seems more ancient and irremediable than any war, even this one, there is almost visible a smell of ancient consumption, children and women and old people stare at us, some so thin that touching them would be afraid of breaking them. The war has moved on to them. A black, withered old hand opens the door to his house. The shattered windows, the holes opened by the bombs in the roof seem to have always been there. Images from 1941 are superimposed. I take away from those of today only the plastic slippers, the soldiers’ machine guns. Here are the newsreels with the Italian troops advancing in the Donbass coal basin: the same places, the same isbas, the same patient desperation. They believed they had paid their debt to history once and for all. They have deceived themselves. A woman who has small children but is already old, worn out, crying: we stay here because we have nowhere else to go.