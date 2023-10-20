The ruling Conservative Party in Britain suffered a severe defeat in two rounds of by-elections against the Labor Party on Friday. This result comes ahead of the general elections expected next year.

Labor candidate Sarah Edwards won the Tamworth seat in central England, which was occupied by the Conservatives, with a majority of 1,316 votes, after the Conservatives were leading by twenty thousand votes. The Conservatives lost the seat of Medfordshire in central England by 1,192 votes, which they had won by 24,664 votes in 2019.

This is the worst defeat for the Conservatives in a by-election since 1945.

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labor Party, said that this result “redraws the political map.” He said Labour’s victory in the two Conservative strongholds “demonstrates that people very much want change and that they are willing to put their trust in a changed Labor Party to make it happen.”

Starmer added that voters in these two constituencies, as across the country, want a “Labour government determined to deliver on its promises” with “a real project to rebuild our country”.

Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister, considered the results of the by-election “disappointing, of course,” but called for the need to “remember the context.”

He told the media, “By-elections are always difficult for incumbent governments, and there are also local elements that play a role as well.”

Opinion polls indicate that the Labor Party is ahead by a large margin ahead of the expected UK-wide elections next year.

The Conservative Party has ruled Britain for 13 years.