WarGonzo showed the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces column during an attempt to counterattack near Artemivsk

Video: WarGonzo Telegram channel

The fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” defeated the column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) near Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). Footage of the destruction of the column showed Telegram-channel war correspondent Semyon Pegov WarGonzo.

“The situation in Bakhmut is reaching its climax. Fierce battles are being waged in the city, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to counterattack and regain lost positions,” the report says.

It is noted that the PMC “Wagner” suppresses such attempts, in particular, at the disposal of the channel turned out to be a video of one of the attacks, when the military covered a convoy of pickup trucks reinforced with an infantry fighting vehicle and a tank with artillery fire.

Earlier, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said on air that the Russian military had almost completely cleared the industrial zone of the Artemovsky non-ferrous metal processing plant (AZOM) in Artemovsk.