The Ministry of Defense showed the destruction of a Ukrainian army truck with a mortar in the Kursk region

Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian truck with a mortar in one of the border areas of the Kursk region. The Ministry of Defense provided objective control data to Lenta.ru.

The footage shows a truck of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the territory of one of the settlements. Along the road, a Russian Lancet drone approaches it at high speed. Having reached its target, it explodes, after which the entire body of the truck burns.

The enemy’s military equipment was identified during reconnaissance operations, the military department clarified.

Earlier, the Russian military department showed footage of a strike on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the Kursk region by a Russian Su-34 frontline bomber. The footage showed the dropping of FAB-500 aerial bombs on enemy positions and a turn followed by a safe landing at the airfield.