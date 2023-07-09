Mash published a video of the defeat of a cruise missile in the sky over Kerch by air defense forces

In the Kerch area, the air defense forces (Air Defense) shot down a Ukrainian cruise missile, its defeat was caught on video. Relevant footage published Telegram-Mash channel.

In the video, you can hear the explosion and see the falling debris of the rocket. Edition suggeststhat her goal could be the Crimean bridge.

The incident on Sunday, July 9, was reported by the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov. According to the politician, no one was injured in the incident. Damage was also not fixed. He asked the Russians to remain calm and trust only trusted sources of information.