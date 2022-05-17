Koch Media And Anime Factory show us today the trailer dubbed in Italian for The Deer King – The Deer Kingthe feature film directed by Masashi Ando and animated by Production IG which will arrive in our local cinemas for a special event next 27, 28 and 29 June. Let’s admire it below.

The anime that marks Masashi Ando’s directorial debut hits theaters on June 27-28-29, 2022

Milan, May 17, 2022 – Anime Factory, a label owned by Koch Media that encompasses the best of the anime, film and home video offerings, is pleased to unveil the official italian trailer from The Deer King – The Deer King by Masashi Ando & Masayuki Miyaji, which will arrive in cinemas only on 27-28-29 June 2022.

Made by the famous Production IG studio and presented in world premiere at the Annecy International Animation Festival 2021, The Deer King – The Deer Kingbased on the novels of 2015 Taisho Award winner Nahoko Uehashi, is a majestic fantasy epic, which marks the directorial debut of Masashi Ando – who in the role of director of animations in Studio Ghibli masterpieces such as Princess Mononoke And The enchanted cityand in modern cult like Paprika And Your Name., helped shape the world of modern animation – joined by Masayuki Miyaji, former assistant director on the Oscar®-winning film The enchanted city.

The Deer King – The Deer King will be presented in Italian preview at Cartoons on the Baythe international animation festival promoted by RAI and organized by RAI Com, il June 4, 2022 at 18.00 at the Teatro Cinema Massimo in Pescara (free admission, subject to availability). For more information on the festival, visit the official site.

SYNOPSIS

The story takes place in a feudal world where a great empire over the years has subjugated and annexed various kingdoms. The one who was strenuously opposed to his domination is Van, leader of the warriors lined up against the invasion. Finished in chains, he became a slave assigned to the salt mines. One night a pack of wolves enters the mines causing panic. All those who are bitten end up getting infected and dying, except Van who manages to escape and during the escape saves a little girl, Yuna, who also mysteriously survived the “Mittsal”, the plague carried by wolves. Assisted by the doctor and researcher Hossal, he began to investigate the disease, which in the meantime has also affected the court. But the blood of the survivors could form the basis for the long-awaited cure, and for this Van and Yuna will be the subject of a frantic manhunt.

About Anime Factory

Anime Factory is Koch Media’s proprietary label that encapsulates the best of the company’s film and home video anime offering.

Born in May 2015 with the name of Anime al Cinema, the brand has consolidated its identity over time to establish itself as one of the reference points for fans of the genre. Three years later, thanks to an ever wider offer and an ever stronger presence on the reference market, Anime al Cinema changes house to become a real Factory, a forge of high quality products.

Anime Factory thus becomes the oriental soul of Koch Media, its identity linked to Japanese animation. The great classics of the past that are back remastered, which for the first time arrive on the big screen or in limited editions and from collectors, unpublished titles that have never reached the great Italian public while representing real icons in the Anime and Manga field. All this, combined with the great quality of the workmanship, is the mission of Anime Factory.

Under the Anime Factory label, next to it to large licenses of our catalog such as One Piece and Dragon Ball Super Broly and immortal titles such as Lupine III, Godzilla And DoraemonKoch Media is committed to bringing recent innovations such as Josée, the Tiger and the Pisces, Violet Evergarden: the movie and many others.

For more information, visit the site https://www.animefactory.it/