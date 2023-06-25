Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

Split

The “Titan” was not the first submarine to offer a dive to the wreck of the Titanic. A 50-year-old reports on her experiences with OceanGate.

Munich – After the deadly accident of the “Titan”, numerous discussions about the safety of the tourist submarine have flared up. The main criticism is Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, who himself was the captain on board the submersible and died in the implosion. He downplayed security risks and, despite pressure from submarine experts, refrained from certifying the “Titan”. Now a Titanic enthusiast is sharing her experience diving to the wreckage of the ship with OceanGate.

A passenger was already in 2021 with an OceanGate submarine at the Titanic wreck

Since 2021, the company OceanGate has offered paying customers to take them to explore the Titanic wreck. In July 2022, 50-year-old Renata Rojas embarked on the expedition with four other people – a pilot, a scientist and two civilians. A decades-long dream came true for Rojas, as she told the British newspaper The Independent explained: “When I was 12 years old, I wanted to find the Titanic.”

Before the “Titan” crashed, there were already several submarine dives to the Titanic wreck. © OceanGate/imago

According to the Titanic fans, the OceanGate submarine went down quite quickly and easily. “Everything somehow flies past the window. But we experimented a bit – we turned the lights off and on again to see how life outside the submarine reacted,” Rojas said in the interview.

OceanGate’s submarine dive is said to have been anything but touristy

Although she wasn’t a submarine expert herself, all the occupants had to lend a hand during the descent. “The deeper we got, the more help the captain needed,” she explains. This is because when descending, some devices need to be activated to slow the pace and avoid hitting the bottom.

Arriving at the wreck, it was like being in a movie for Rojas: the mystical bow suddenly appeared from the depths. Although the sea snow made it difficult to see, it was overwhelming for her. The dive is said to have been anything but touristic. Already on the way down, the crew collected water from different levels to collect data on the different species. On the wreck itself, they were tasked with collecting sediment from several sides of the Titanic.

Passenger from Germany thinks dive in OceanGate submarine is “crazy” in retrospect

The dive was complicated and a lot of work, the 50-year-old recalls. However, the 50-year-old does not seem to have felt insecure before or during the trip in OceanGate’s submarine – at least she did not say anything of the sort in the interview The Independent.

Titanic tourists missing: The pictures of the submarine drama – and the last photo of the “Titan” so far View photo gallery

On the other hand, the 60-year-old German Arthur Loibl reported less positively in an interview with Bavarian Radio. He was also part of a Titanic expedition with an OceanGate submersible. Loibl paid over 100,000 euros for the dive and contractually excluded all liability claims against OceanGate in the event of an accident.

From today’s perspective, he would not do the dive again. In retrospect, it was “absolutely crazy” – a “suicide mission”. There were already problems with the lowering: A stabilization tube broke, which led to welding from the outside while the passengers were already in the submarine.

A technical defect could be to blame for the implosion of the “Titan”.

In the case of the “Titan” too, a technical defect could have been to blame for the devastating implosion. Even a tiny defect in a submarine’s hull can result in the submarine being crushed in a split second by the enormous pressure that exists underwater.

Until the debris was discovered, experts could only guess what happened to the Titan. Titanic director and deep-sea explorer James Cameron had an eerie premonition. (tt)