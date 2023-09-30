“The decree on accelerated expulsions is illegitimate”: the Catania court frees a migrant from the center of Pozzallo

Illegitimate and in conflict with European legislation. The decree which orders the detention of asylum seekers coming from the so-called “safe countries”, with a bail of 5 thousand euros, was immediately disavowed by the court of Catania, which accepted the appeal presented by a young Tunisian who arrived in Lampedusa on 20 September last .

The boy was immediately transferred to the new center in Modica-Pozzallo, inaugurated last Monday, awaiting the outcome of the accelerated border procedure foreseen for “safe countries”.

According to what La Repubblica reports, yesterday judge Iolanda Apostolico did not validate the Tunisian’s arrest and ordered his immediate release. In your justification you judged both the detention and the request for bail in exchange for freedom to be illegitimate.