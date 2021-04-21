The national government published this Wednesday the decree that formalizes the payment of an Emergency Family Income (IFE) of $ 15,000 for beneficiaries of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and Pregnancy Allowance and Monotributistas of categories A and B.

Decree 261/2021 establishes the deposit of this extraordinary bonus for residents of the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA).

In the foundations of the decree, it was argued that this income was disposed of because the measures aimed at reducing the activities and schedules that entail situations of greater risk for the circulation of the virus were increased, temporarily and intensively until April 30, 2021 inclusive.

Anses will make the deposit of a bonus of $ 15,000 for those people who collect the AUH and Pregnancy Allowance for Social Protection and independent workers of the two lowest categories of the Simplified Regime for Small Taxpayers (Monotributo).

It is specified in the decree that the extraordinary subsidy granted by this decree will be financed with resources from the National Treasure.

