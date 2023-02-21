The snow on European peaks as emblematic as that of the Alps does not seem to be perpetual. Climate change is slowly changing its iconic winter landscape and the snapshots that marked last Christmas in the ski resorts, where the green of the mountains flourished due to lack of snow, will be less and less exceptional. Now, a team of scientists has measured exactly how much snow this mountain range has lost over the centuries with a startling result: the recorded decline in white mantle is unprecedented in six centuries.

For their research, experts from the Italian University of Pavoda, in collaboration with those from the German University of Aarhus, used figures on this decline in the last 50 years. On average, 5.6% of the snow cover has been lost every decade. But they have wanted to go beyond recent measurements to find out the depth of the climate change we are witnessing.

To do this, they have analyzed the rings of a shrub (prostrate juniper) that grows at high altitudes in mountains and under snow, in combination with other objective meteorological parameters. It so happens that the tradition of measuring the climate in the Alps dates back to the 18th century, which makes the records very rich. Both techniques combined have revealed, not the aforementioned quantitative factor, but another qualitative one of greater depth. That is, how the snow season has changed on these peaks throughout history.

Thus they have been able to know – picks up the

study– that “the duration of current snow cover is 36 days shorter than the long-term average, a decrease unprecedented in the last six centuries.” The data, in addition to being striking, is unique in its kind, since there are no other works carried out with centuries-old forks.

A priori, it might be thought that precipitation and its variability are behind these changes in the snow cover, but the work demonstrates by crossing the data that “the recent reduction in the duration of the snow cover is mainly related to the warming occurred in the last century”, sees the work published in Nature.

Even “extreme” winters with abundant precipitation and snowpack were not followed by “exceptional long-lasting” cover because today’s warmer temperatures always induce faster melting.

With this result, the researchers draw attention to two aspects: the long-term ecological implications and “the urgent need to develop adaptation strategies for some of the environmental and socioeconomic sectors” of the region.

The ‘water towers’ of the world



Regarding the first warning, the researchers recall that the snow acts as a surface water storage tank. “Billions of people around the world depend on these resources and mountain ranges are today recognized as the ‘water towers of the world’, providing, through glaciers and snowmelt, a substantial supply of water to river areas. down during the dry and hot seasons”, they detail.

In the case of the Alps, it is the most important water supply mountain chain in Europe. The Danube, Rhine, Rhone and Po rivers are the main river basins affected and sensitive to possible disturbances. With climate change underway, experts believe the impact will cascade from mountain peaks to river basins, casting the shadow of water scarcity over the future of these now fertile regions.

This study has been published a few weeks after the ski resorts of the Alps have spent an exceptional Christmas season, with hardly any snow, with the consequences that this has for the region’s economy. Hence, the aforementioned work has, among other objectives, to demonstrate on a scientific basis the need to adapt to the changes implied by the climate crisis and to put the measurement model created for the case of Los Alpes at the service of other universities and regions.

Snow sports, fully touched



Together with the leisure sector, the sports sector is one of the most affected by this lack of snow, which has also been confirmed by

other studies in other parts of the globe, the United States among others.

Faced with this reality, a group of athletes has sent a

letter to the International Ski Federation to ask for “greater action” in the face of a climate crisis that is fully affecting its activity.

“With the cancellation of competitions due to extreme weather events or lack of snow, pre-season training slopes become less available and injury rates increase due to poor quality or lack of natural snow at competition venues” , they claim through the Protect Our Winter (POW) association, while recalling that there are studies that warn that all but one (Sapporo, Japan) of the host cities of the competitions will be too hot and dry to host safe Winter Games and fair if we continue on the current path of CO2 emissions.

On the other hand, the two hundred signatory athletes declare themselves sensitive to public opinion, in which the trend is growing that creating artificial snow, with its associated environmental cost, is “unjustifiable”. This, alert, also affects the industry.

The skier behind the campaign, Julian Schütter, declared that skiing is so “fun” for him, that he would like to continue doing it in 40 years. But “unfortunately” climate change will prevent it. With the letter and the campaign he intends to inspire others to use the influence around them to take action.

Among other measures, the signatories ask the Federation for a sustainability strategy that reduces emissions by 50% by 2030 and the creation of a department that puts this concept at the center of the actions carried out by the organization.