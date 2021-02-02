Community and Ministry will dedicate 34.5 to the land, including those that cause spills to the Mar Menor, 4 to the site of the Jenny Raft and 1.5 to Lo Poyo Mining waste goes down the Rambla de Mendoza, at the height of Llano del Beal, on the way to the Mar Menor. The photograph is from January 8, after a rainy episode. / JM RODRÍGUEZ / AGM JOSÉ ALBERTO GONZÁLEZ Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 02:18



The manna from European funds for the recovery of the pandemic will be used by the Autonomous Community and the Ministry for Ecological Transition to promote projects to restore soils affected by old mining in the Sierra de Cartagena and La Unión in the period 2021- 2023. By the way, they will protect the Mar Menor from the c