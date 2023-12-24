Half is investing significant capital every quarter to realize the CEO's vision Mark Zuckerberg about a futuristic virtual worldcommonly called metaverse. Despite the company's arduous efforts to pursue its founder's dream, the virtual reality industry is going through a contraction phase.

The decline of the Metaverse market, here's what the data on losses tells us

According to data provided by the research company Circanathe sales of headsets for virtual reality and augmented reality glasses in the United States are decreased drasticallyregistering a drop of almost 40%, falling to $664 million by 2023 as of Nov. 25. This represents a significant decline from the previous year, when sales of AR and VR devices fell 2% to $1.1 billion.

The decrease in these two years highlights Meta's ongoing challenge in making technology immersive accessible outside the niche gaming industry and bring it into the mainstream. Despite the optimistic outlook of Zuckerberg, who said it could take a decade to reach a billion users after the transition from Facebook to Meta in 2021, the company may find itself having to present more positive data to reassure consumers critical shareholders against the risky investment strategy.

Until now, Meta did not achieve resounding success or a “killer app” that confirms Zuckerberg's vision. Meta's Reality Labs division, responsible for the development of VR and AR technologies, recorded a loss of 3.7 billion dollars in the third quarter with revenue of $210 million. Overall, the division has suffered losses of about $25 billion since 2022, shortly after Zuckerberg rebranded his company.

How Meta reacted to the decline of the Metaverse market

Meta declined to comment on this situation, but pointed to a Monday blog post from Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, head of Reality Labs. Bosworth described Meta's AI and metaverse as “dtwo long-term bets on the technologies of the future” and emphasized that they are starting to “intersect in the future” in the form of products accessible to a wide audience.

Bosworth said making long-term bets on emerging technologies is one challenge, with no guarantee of success and certainly not cheap. However, he stressed that it is one of the most valuable actions a technology company can take to stay relevant in the long term.

Despite Meta's difficult situation in the industry, currently dominates the VR market with sales of its Quest headsetswhich account for the majority of the U.S. market by a wide margin, according to Ben Arnold of Circana. Sony he threw his earpiece PlayStation VR2 second generation earlier this year, but failed to gain much market share, partly due to the dependence of the device on the console for PlayStation 5 video games.

Arnold attributes the market difficulty to one lack of new standalone VR headsets capable of exciting users and the persistent absence of a successful app with broad appeal among mainstream consumers. Meta launched the Quest 3 VR in October, with a starting price of $499, $200 more than its predecessor's base model Quest 2 in 2020. Despite this, sales appear quite robust to help support the virtual reality market during the crucial holiday period, despite the overall weak performance of the year.

The Decline of the Metaverse Market: Final Thoughts on Meta

The Metaverse market presents, as confirmed by the sales data, a notable contraction. And this is mainly due to the high economic barrier to access and above all to one lack of application in daily activities everyday. The risk is that this market will die if it fails to escape the videogame niche, but to do this an innovative idea will be needed, easily applicable by everyone.