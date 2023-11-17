«Maybe it would have been better to move directly. But like a mule, hey, I plan to stay here. The speaker is Jan Hagström, a fifty-year-old resident of the small Swedish town of fifty inhabitants who is the collective protagonist of ‘Osebol. Voices of a Swedish Village’, by Marit Kapla (Captain Swing). His words are also an introductory point to understand that the problem of depopulation does not only affect Spain. If an emptied Spain exists, so does an emptied Europe.

In general, when talking to specialists in geography or demography, the concepts of empty or emptied Spain tend to be received in a rather critical way. They believe that they simplify what happens and its causes, as well as that they do not take into account the history of the territories. Perhaps, for this reason, talking about Europe being emptied could lead to the same mistakes.

“Depopulation is a widespread problem in the European rural world,” says Joaquín Recaño, professor of Human Geography at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and senior researcher at the Center d’Estudis Demogràfics (CED). Even so, one cannot think that all of rural Europe is the same.

If rural Spain is already very diverse—and the traditional population patterns of Galicia or Asturias have little to do with those of Teruel or Soria—, European rural areas are no less so. For example, Recaño points out, the German countryside is structured around medium-sized cities and if we travel through France or Italy it will be difficult for us to find those empty areas that are so easily seen when driving through the center of the Peninsula.

Depopulation also affects differently. A study by the Bank of Spain in 2021 already warned that 42% of Spanish municipalities were in danger of becoming uninhabited, but that only happened with 1, 7 and 4%, respectively, of those in those countries.

But those numbers are only part of the story. At the beginning of 2020, before the pandemic changed the information landscape, the media reported how the issue of “emptied Spain” reached Europe and how the European Commission spoke of this as one of the great community challenges, one that It also affected other countries such as Bulgaria, Romania, Portugal, Croatia, Greece and even Italy and part of Germany. A year earlier, the statistics they already warned that, in general terms, countries like Lithuania or Bulgaria were losing population, although for reasons that went far beyond rural areas.

According to data According to Eurostat, 45% of the EU territory are rural areas, but only 21% of the community population lives in them. They are the areas that are also losing the most population (although Eurostat estimates that, in general, the EU will lose 6% of its inhabitants by 2100) and where the aging population is growing the most. Also, although their decline is less, the so-called intermediate zones, those that are between rural and urban, are declining in population. “Medium cities are already depopulating,” says Recaño, speaking of Spain. By medium-sized cities, the expert refers to those that are just below the provincial capital, cities like Astorga or Calatayud that provide services to rural areas. “If we let them fall, the entire building collapses,” says the expert.

“The European Union already has this as an important issue,” he explains. It is a topic that is talked about and to which investment and social cohesion funds are allocated. It is also one that must be viewed in a broader framework, that of the general aging of the European population and low fertility, which are not new issues either. The expert points out that they were already studied in the 90s.

The reason for the situation



There are different types of depopulation and different reasons behind it that help to understand it. In the Spanish case, it is not a new problem or reality—depending on how the focus is applied. Recaño points out: “Rural Spain was very sparsely populated.” That is, the population density of many of those areas was always very low.

But, even if we talk about population loss, the process began earlier. As Recaño explains, the Spain of the towns has been depopulating in some cases for more than 100 years. The same thing happens in those other areas of Europe that are seeing a parallel situation. “If you read Selma Lagerlöf’s novels, published from 1891 onwards, she writes about a country in which small farms are being abandoned and a growing number of people are leaving for the cities,” notes Marit Kapla.

The voices that Kapla has collected in his Swedish town speak of the closure of schools, the loss of small businesses or the economic engines of the area and the lack of services, which have been pieces that have been added progressively. In Lagerlöf’s time and today, Swedish villages lose inhabitants due to the ups and downs of the economy. “These are the consequences of the global dominance of capitalism and the need for the capitalist system to produce on a large scale,” explains Kapla. «This has benefited many, but it has also caused big problems, both climate and when it comes to fairly sharing global resources. “These problems are becoming urgent in our time,” he adds.

When Recaño talks about globalization, he points out how the rural world has remained a secondary or tertiary protagonist of this new world. This also has consequences. In fact, he recalls, the entire yellow vest movement in France arose in connection with the loss of prominence of rural France.

Even so, the key word that the geographer uses to explain what is happening is “isolation.” “The economy does not explain depopulation,” he points out, exemplifying it with Andalusia, where depopulation is lower because the network of medium-sized cities that function as engines of those areas has been maintained. When it comes to attracting population or understanding why its youngest inhabitants leave, we cannot lose sight of what some of these people say: their “nothing happens here” is telling a lot of things.

It is even something that must be kept in mind in programs that try to attract the population. “If there are no more children, who do they play with?” reflects Recaño about the initiatives that bring families to the countryside. People are social beings. They need other people.

The population gap



Be that as it may, the loss of population in rural areas and urban concentration – 68% of the world’s population will live in cities in 2050, according to the UN – is creating a gap in the territory. What happens to the inhabitants of rural Europe? Can the problem be reversed?

In general, demographers, geographers and historians tend to insist that people leave in search of a better life, but also that no one should be forced to stay in a place if they do not want to be there. It is usually politicians and public administrations who talk about solutions. It is also the latter who tend to appeal to emotional issues connected to the territory, while the former stick more with data and analysis.

Recaño points out that when we talk about these depopulated areas we sometimes forget that there are spaces in which the issue is quite irreversible—an aging population is not going to boost births, for example—and that the relationship with the territory has also changed. . He even remembers that there are areas that were populated for reasons that made sense at the time, such as grazing, or that never really had so many inhabitants.

And analyzing the situation means doing so keeping all the data in mind, but also seeing the rural world in its entirety, with its good things but also with its less positive elements. The expert invites us not to forget issues such as the rural gender gap or the “marriage market”, that, in short, difficulty in finding a partner when there are few inhabitants and they have known each other all their lives, even greater for the LGTBI population.

But, on the other hand, in a context of climate emergency, the rural world has become a fundamental piece for the regeneration of the planet. Are we forgetting its importance and thus making a mistake? “Yes, as a society, I think we are forgetting that,” says Kapla. “And yes, it is a mistake.” The writer believes that she should ensure that she can live “a satisfying life” in the countryside. “The countryside and the cities are inevitably interconnected,” she recalls. It is from them that the resources that Swedish cities, she exemplifies, need come from. Not abandoning these areas is, therefore, a question of justice. “Both in solidarity with the people who live there and for the possible future interest of all,” she says.

Career expert and CVapp spokesperson Amanda Augustine points out, speaking about the challenges of looking for work in rural Spain and Europe, that in some countries they have already managed to “apply successful rural development policies”, such as the Scottish Highlands. or the protected designations of origin of France or Italy. Sustainable rural tourism in Greece or Italy or agricultural cooperatives in the Netherlands or Denmark have helped attract these young workers.