President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion aid plan, dubbed the American Rescue Plan (ARP), has now become law. However, it is only a short-term measure, designed primarily to deal with the covid-19 pandemic and its immediate consequences. Long-term measures – which are expected to combine heavy infrastructure spending with higher taxes on the rich – are still being formulated. Everyone thinks that turning the latter into law will be much more difficult than passing the ARP. But what if they were wrong?

Almost all the analysts I follow said, practically until the last moment, that 1.9 trillion was the starting amount for the plan, and that the final bill would be much lower. However, the Democrats stuck together and did almost everything they had promised. How did they do it? Much of the analysis after the approval of the stimulus plan highlights the lessons learned by Democrats during the Obama years, when policy moderation in an attempt to gain support from both parties did nothing but help economic recovery. be weaker than necessary. On the other side, there has also been a change, namely that Republicans are no longer so easy to demonize progressive policies.

Notice I said “policies.” Certainly demonization abounds. Scores of Republican voters believe that Biden is only president thanks to invisible voter fraud. But the Republican Party has failed to convince voters that Biden’s tax and spending plans will hurt them.

In fact, the polls are so favorable to the bailout plan that those of us who remember the political debates in Obama’s time seem almost surreal to us: About three-quarters of voters, including a majority of Republicans, support the plan. By contrast, in 2009 only a slight majority of the electorate backed Barack Obama’s economic stimulus, despite the president’s popularity ratings remaining very high.

Why the difference? Partly, no doubt, because this time Republican politicians have devoted an unusually low amount of energy to criticizing Biden’s policies. What happened to the lurid warnings about runaway inflation and currency depreciation, not to mention the “death committees”? (Apparently, the inflation concern right now comes mostly from some Democrat-leaning economists.)

It is true that, from time to time, a Republican legislator mutters one of his slogans: “job-destroying left policies”, “budget crash”, “socialism”. But no concerted effort has been made to convey that message. In fact, so little partisan political criticism has been made that nearly a third of Republican grassroots believe their party supports the plan, even though it has not received a single Republican vote in Congress.

But why this drowsiness? Perhaps Republicans realize that an attempt to pick up on criticism made in the Obama era would expose their record of hypocrisy: after declaring in the Obama era that the deficit is an existential threat, and then forgetting about it in The very instant Donald Trump became president, it is difficult to turn another 180 degree turn.

They may also be self-conscious about the utter failure of their previous predictions, be it that of inflation under Obama or that Trump’s tax cut would lead to a huge investment boom, despite the fact that, in the In the past, the inopportune events did not seem to pose much of a problem to them. At a deeper level, Republicans may have simply lost the ability to take politics seriously.

Jonathan Cohn, author of The Ten Year War: Obamacare and the Unfinished Crusade for Universal Coverage The 10-Year War: Obamacare and the Unfinished Crusade for Universal Coverage, argues that the main reason Trump did not repeal the Affordable Care Act is that Republicans have largely forgotten how to govern. They no longer know how to make tough decisions, negotiate the deals necessary to build alliances, and get things done.

In my view, that very loss of seriousness has inhibited his ability to respond effectively to Biden’s rescue plan. Republicans have been unable to think seriously to establish a credible line of attack. So while Democrats passed tax breaks that will cut child poverty by nearly half and subsidies that make health insurance more affordable, Republicans focused on suppressing culture and Dr. Seuss.

And going forward, why should we expect the Republican Party to better oppose Biden’s structural initiatives? Bear in mind that both spending on infrastructure and raising taxes on the rich are very popular. There seems to be unity among Democrats at least around the principles of a fiscal and investment plan, and that today they show considerable ability to transform these principles into factual legislation.

To block this push, Republicans would have to come up with something other than the hackneyed allegations that Socialists destroy jobs. Will they get it? Probably not. In short, the prospects for a spending and tax bill to pass are very good, because Democrats know what they want to achieve and are willing to get down to business, while Republicans don’t.

Paul krugman He is a Nobel Prize in Economics. © The New York Times, 2021. News Clips translation.