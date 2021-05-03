It’s Friday at noon in Puerto Madero. The exclusivity of the sailboats on the docks contrasts with the weeds between cobblestones and the restaurant crisis across the street, on the exposed brick docks. With few tourists and fewer office workers, the less dense neighborhood of Buenos Aires must survive gastronomically with its neighbors and porteños from other areas willing to cross the City.

On the one hand, tourists and face-to-face workers are lacking. On the other hand, strong gastronomic shifts were prohibited, at night. What is left over is a crisis, which had already been felt by the 2019 recession. Meanwhile, one in five restaurants in the neighborhood closed permanently in pandemic. With the new restrictions, they fear that there will be many more.

The construction of Paseo del Bajo, a project that benefits the neighborhood in the long term, plunged Puerto Madero into a sharp drop in consumption for more than two years, which is still felt today. And there are almost no places left to leave the car: 5,000 parking spaces were lost.

The image of Puerto Madero, one day of the week, makes an impact. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

“That work already 40% of the usual clientele had subtracted, who never returned after the Paseo was inaugurated, ”says Carlos Yanelli, owner of the Estilo Campo restaurant on dock 1 and president of the Chamber of Restaurants of the Association of Hotels, Restaurants, Confectioneries and Cafes (AHRCC). According to the entity, the help of Repro I and II eludes 80% of the gastronomic places in the neighborhood.

The crisis is seen above all in Madero West, the strip of exposed brick docks that has Alicia Moreau de Justo avenue on one side and the levees on the other. There are the restaurants with the largest capacity – between 200 and 500 seats – and the offices, today with a vacancy of 40%.

The most affected part of Puerto Madero is Madero Oeste. The few residents of the neighborhood are located on the east side. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

“Even the Madero Harbor towers are 30% empty, because their spaces were vacated and were not rented again. The companies They are not looking for Puerto Madero to install offices, largely because it is complicated to park. 5,000 spaces were lost to leave the car with the work of the Paseo del Bajo. The only garages are below the Hilton ”, describes the managing partner of Tizado Puerto Madero, Federico Andreotti.

The only thing you hear in Madero Oeste is the song of the sparrows, the offers of some street vendors and the talks that are now exposed because the constant murmur is missing that covers or confuses them.

With a few busy tables, the bars and restaurants of Puerto Madero lack that constant buzz that existed in the pre-pandemic. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

These conversations are of families, couples, friends who meet again sitting at a table. Impossible to screw when the lack of sound threatens privacy. The words echo in the galleries -now open- that overlook the levees. Either they run homeless, about pot-delimited decks that, in some cases, barely leave space before the railing that faces the water.

Although in some restaurants the music covers the sound void, the void of customers is more difficult to hide. “The few workers from the area come and the regulars who make us endure. Thanks to them we continue working ”, says Rodizio’s manager. They appreciate the same at La Bistecca, which closes at 5 p.m. by order of the company. “Same, when the sun goes down, there is no one left”Says Marcos, his manager.

La Cabaña grill, in Puerto Madero. Its owner wants to leave the neighborhood. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

“If I had the money, I would go to a neighborhood. There are no more people here. To think that until 2010 we were in Recoleta ”, recalls with nostalgia Eduardo González, partner of La Cabaña, on dock 4. A few meters away, Villegas is one of the restaurants with the most people, although in all cases it is still few.

“We barely do between 30 and 40 covers per day. Having locked inside kills us. We are thinking maybe putting some tables on Alicia Moreau de Justo, but we don’t see it as very viable “, says Julián Jubilet, general manager of Villegas.

The premises are empty, just like the neighborhood after sunset. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

Beyond the levees

“There are few neighbors in the neighborhood, and above all, they all live on the Madero Este side, passing the dikes. In general, they don’t come here if they don’t have a car, but there is no place to park ”, explains Ricardo Fernández, managing partner of the El Mirasol grill, which on a Friday lunchtime is one of the busiest in this empty neighborhood on the decks of the West.

Fernández has a point: In Madero Este there were fewer gastronomic closures, but there are also fewer restaurants, and the percentage of occupation is higher because they precisely have less capacity.

In fact, in that sector of the neighborhood there are places whose owners were encouraged to open in a pandemic. This is the case of the Jisu cafeteria, which opened in November, designed for that mixed public typical of Puerto Madero: tourists, office workers and neighbors.

In Madero Este there is some movement, because it is where the residents of the neighborhood live. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

“It is true that these people are now missing, but our perspective is more long-term and, although the restrictions increase, we see that more and more people circulate. We also had many tourists, nationals, from now on ”, says James Rodríguez, manager of Jisu.

However, the ban on serving diners inside also affects Madero Este. It also doesn’t help that, although the neighborhood has seen its population increase, it continues to be much less dense than the average porteña.

In fact, there are few large restaurants left on the east side. Osaka, about Juana Manso, is one of them. “In April we had 21 covers per day, less than half our capacity -estimates its owner, Agustín Latorre-. Almost all the haute cuisine proposals have left the neighborhood. We do not know how much more we can endure ”.

NS