It was about two in the afternoon when Lando Buzzanca closed his eyes for the last time. Fifteen minutes after falling asleep, “he took the last two breaths, and went away”, as his son Massimiliano recounts, who at that moment was going to visit his father, as he did every day. The actor had been in a rehabilitation clinic for over two weeks, the last act of a dispute he saw his son and his partner Francesca Della Valle collide. Him cross accusations of having abandoned the man, of having neglected him, of having interfered in the management of his health.

Buzzanca had been hospitalized in Gemelli last November, in April 2021 he had been taken to Santo Spirito following a fall. After a forty-day hospitalization, he was transferred first to a clinic and then to an Rsa where he remained for almost 11 months. In the first days of November, the fracture of the femur due to a fall. “It’s still not real. That’s the bad thing. But from the messages that are reaching me I understand that he is no longer here – says Massimiliano – In the last two days he seemed to have lost his strength. Yesterday he almost got out of bed, as if he wanted to greet me, as if he had recognized me. It seemed to mean something. I told him ‘dad stay still. Do you think we need to talk?‘. I gave him a caress and let him sleep”.

Lando Buzzanca opens the work of the assembly for the tenth anniversary of the National Alliance (handle)

Until this morning the housekeeper had managed to talk to him, then the phone call from the clinic. Lando was dead. Buzzanca’s partner, Francesca Dalla Valle, and the doctor Fulvio Tomaselli had denounced the decline of the actor which took place during the months of hospitalization in the RSA where he had arrived on December 27, 2021. “He was tied to the bed, he didn’t do speech therapy to cure his aphasisa (the speech disorder from which Buzzanca was suffering ed) – the doctor said – is 87 years old, but it seems he is over a hundred”. According to Tomaselli’s story, Dalla Valle had to apply to see Buzzanca in order to go to see Buzzanca support administrator who made decisions for the actor.The son Massimiliano had explained that he wanted to denounce both the doctor and Lando’s partner, “to protect the father and his privacy”.