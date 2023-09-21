Election political polls today 21 September 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Both the Brothers of Italy and the Democratic Party continue to lose support, while the 5 Star Movement recovers ground. This is the picture outlined by the latest survey carried out by Tecnè for the Dire agency, which sees the formation led by Giorgia Meloni at 28.2 percent (-0.2%) and the main opposition party at 19.8 percent (-0.3%). The survey carried out between 15 and 16 September sees instead the 5 Star Movement rose to 16.1 percent, with a growth of 0.3 percentage points.

Forza Italia showed a slight decline, credited at 10.1 percent (-0.1%), while the League gained 0.2 points, reaching 9 percent. Followed by Action at 3.8 percent (+0.1%), the Greens/Left Alliance at 3.5 percent (-0.1%), +Europe at 2.5 percent (+0.1%) and Italy alive at 2.2 percent (-0.2%).

Confidence in the Prime Minister also continues to decline. According to the latest survey, the percentage of those who trust Giorgia Meloni is 47.3 percent, 0.3 points less than the previous week. The percentage of those who do not trust the prime minister is also decreasing, also at 47.3 percent (-0.2%), while the percentage of those who “don’t know” is increasing, equal to 5.4 percent (+0. 5%). The data is also decreasing as regards government confidence. 42.1 percent of those interviewed responded positively (-0.3%) while 50.4 percent said they did not trust the executive (+0.2%) and 7.5 percent did not know (+0 ,1%).

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.