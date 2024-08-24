Mining in Europe is the latest great dilemma capable of putting the Old Continent in front of its mirror. According to figures from the latest annual report from World Mining DataEuropean mining production has fallen by 31% since 2000, leaving it at 6.7% of total world production. Faced with this radical reduction in the weight of the sector, the growing need for materials spurred by the energy transition has rekindled the appetite for minerals with renewed intensity. But not everything that glitters is gold because there is also a need and urgency to meet with respect for the environment.

The pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a ship stuck in the Suez Canal… This is not just a list of disasters that hit global supply chains, but combined with the industry lobbying and influencing effortsis also an enumeration of the reasons that led the European Union to examine the origin of its mineral supplies. Not only do most of the minerals essential for economic activity in Europe come from outside the region, but the same is true of the capacity to process them. In an increasingly hostile world, the Union discovered how the relocation of mines to places with cheaper labour left the supply in the hands of countries it now distrusts.

According to data from the business intelligence firm CRU Group compiled by the Elcano Royal Institutein 2022, China concentrated the refining of 95% of manganese, 73% of cobalt, 70% of graphite, 67% of lithium and 63% of nickel worldwide, not to mention that the Asian giant extracts 90% of light rare earths and 100% of heavy rare earths. Cobalt, lithium and nickel are essential for electric batteries, as well as for other industrial uses in aviation, medicine or paints. Manganese is essential for steel. Graphite is used in the manufacture of pistons, seals, washers, bearings and electrodes. Rare earths are used in turbines, batteries and smartphones.

Brussels has prepared a response. The law on fundamental raw materials (CRMA) approved last April, established a list of 34 critical raw materials. The rule establishes that, by 2030, at least 10% of all consumption of these raw materials should be extracted from European soil, that 40% should be processed within the community borders and that, once the product containing them has been discarded, at least 25% should be recycled. In addition, it was prohibited that more than 65% of any of these materials come exclusively from a single supplier and a figure called strategic projects to speed up the deployment of new mines by shortening the administrative time needed to create them. While this regulation has been welcomed by the mining sector, various voices within it consider that it is not enough.

Sources from Boliden, the Swedish firm that was behind the Aznalcollar disaster 26 years ago and that in 2023 was exempted in a sentence that can be appealed to the Supreme Court from paying the 89 million euros that the Andalusian Government was asking for.warn of a kind of double personality on the part of the European Union and the risk that this will make the activity unviable.

“Day after day, we see that on the one hand, Europe says it wants metals for the energy transition,” says Nils Eriksson, Head of Environmental Permits at Boliden. “On the other hand, we see that the permits and authorisations needed to mine them are not forthcoming. On the one hand, the EU approves the Critical Raw Materials Act, but on the other, it continues to produce a huge amount of legislation that makes it much more difficult to open mines,” he muses. “If the situation does not change in the near future, say the next 10 years, mining in Europe will be in danger,” he adds.

Juan José López Muñoz, president of the Galician Mining Chamber and a mining engineer with 20 years of experience, describes the situation in the sector as “delicate”. César Luaces, general director of the sector platform Primigea, describes it as being on the verge of collapse. “The situation in Spain and Europe was close to being irreversible. The CRMA is a turning point, but it requires a determined will on the part of the States, otherwise it will come to nothing”, he says.

Spanish mining experienced a boom in the 20th century, followed by a collapse that began in the 1980s. López Muñoz recounts how China then opened the mineral tap, thereby sinking prices on international markets and putting most of the mines operating in Spain out of business at the time. “They were closed in the hope that prices would rise again. Now they are reopening them, because prices are back in line.”

According to data from the Geological and Mining Institute (IGME), Spain has active mines of 8 of the 34 critical minerals. On December 31, 2018, the last coal mines closed, and with it, one was lost. The largest active mines in the sector are the Rio Tinto copper mines in Huelva and Las Cruces in Seville.

In Spain, deposits of 16 other critical minerals have been recorded that are not exploited. Among the most famous cases of resources waiting to be extracted are lithium, rare earths and, although not critical, uranium. When attempts have been made to open the mines, the projects have met with opposition from environmentalists, sometimes from the nearby town and, at other times, from politicians. The Australian mining company Berkeley, which is trying to exploit the uranium at Retortillo in Salamanca, opened an international arbitration of 921 million against the Spanish State due to the Government’s refusal to open the mines.

Europe in the mirror

In the face of this new price situation, a European Union more concerned about security of supply and new extraction techniques that allow for better use of minerals, the mines are trying to come back, but they are facing a lot of opposition.

Europe is therefore at a crossroads. If it wants minerals produced on its soil, it must allow them to be extracted, but this has its downside. Cristóbal López, head of communications for Ecologistas en Acción, says that metal mines are more problematic for the environment. “The waste dumped into rivers or accumulated in ponds contains heavy metals that are highly polluting. They tend to leave mercury, cadmium, arsenic and lead in the water,” he explains.

Boliden, the Mining Chamber of Galicia and the Geological Mining Institute agree that mining methods have nothing to do with those of years ago or with those in the collective imagination. “Metal mining has evolved a lot. It does not consist of a bunch of men with picks and blackened faces,” adds Ester Boixereu, a researcher at IGME. The sector’s argument is that it is better to extract minerals in Europe, with European standards and working conditions, rather than in other places without them.

The spokesperson for Ecologistas en Acción qualifies this view. “In Europe there are tougher laws, but they exist in Austria, or in Germany or in the Nordic countries. Not in Spain. Spanish legislation allows the construction of certain types of mining ponds that are prohibited in the rest of the world,” he adds. The ruling that exempted Boliden from paying the Junta He did so because the judge ruled that the Mining Law does not require restoring the environment to the way it was before the accident..

López brings together some cases of malpractice that have occurred in SpainThe environmental spokesman describes that a common practice in the mines is to operate with shell companies that, in case of problems, declare bankruptcy. Sometimes, when they are fined for affecting the environment, The sanction expires and is not effectiveHowever, the expert maintains that mining can be done in a good way if the mining companies are monitored with appropriate legislation. Europe is looking at itself in the mirror because of its need for minerals. How it combines environmental guarantees and the business viability of the companies will determine the reflection it sees.

Paralysis in Spain: the country with 24 of the 34 critical minerals and the Penouta case

Contrasting the list of 34 critical minerals with the data from the Geological and Mining Instituteit can be seen that 24 of these minerals rest on the ground of Spain. Although, it should be noted that it is not only important to have them, but also the quantity there is and whether they can be exploited or not.

On the second point, it is not easy to detail the exact reserves of each mineral because there is hardly any data, but for example, in lithium, according to the US Geological Survey estimatesSpain has 1.14% of all world reserves, around 320,000 tonnes. In 2023, 180,000 tonnes were extracted worldwide.

Regarding the third point, that of exploitation, it is even more complicated if possible. The Galician municipality of Viana do Bolo, a town that is close to the Penouta mine, Europe’s only coltan mineis a paradigmatic case.

In the 1980s, the Rumasa-owned tin mine that operated there closed down. In 2008, a Spanish subsidiary of the Canadian company Strategic Minerals discovered that the old mining pond, where Rumasa dumped the ore it could not use, contained enough tantalum and niobium, the components of coltan, to make it viable to mine.

In 2018, the company received permission to extract coltan from the ponds. In 2022, the Xunta approved an expansion of the open-pit mine. In November 2023, the Superior Court of Justice of Galicia (TSJG) ordered a precautionary stoppage of the activity that confirmed last June.

In it order in which he confirms his decisionagainst which the company has lodged an appeal, the high court explains that neither the company of this mine located in the area of ​​Pena Trevinca, an area protected by the Natura 2000 Network, nor the Xunta, made a “timely and adequate evaluation of its impact on Pena Trevinca”. In addition, the TSJG assures that the presence of heavy minerals in dangerous doses in the surface waters close to the mining operation is confirmed. Given the risk that this could affect people’s health, it ordered that the operation be halted until the levels of water contamination are further analysed.

The decision sparked protests from both workers and authorities in an area plagued by depopulation. For the first time in years, the mine brought new life to this region.

The president of the Galician Mining Chamber, Juan José López Muñoz, is also responsible for R&D at this mine. “Right now I have been on ERTE at 100% for 9 months. The activity has been paralyzed by the TSJG due to a complaint filed by Ecologistas en Acción about alleged water contamination. We have 129 workers and we have been on ERTE for 9 months waiting for them to let us resume activity and for it to be proven what is happening with these possible leaks. What we workers think is that the tests should be repeated and see how the results come out. If they come out badly, then they stop,” López Muñoz claims.

Cristóbal López, spokesperson for Ecologistas en Acción, explains the association’s position: “What we told the Xunta and the High Court is that the initial situation and the fact that the mine is located in the Natura Network cannot be ignored in the environmental study. The Court agrees with us. What did the mining company do? It threw everyone out onto the street. They could continue working in the dumps, but to put political pressure on the court and the Xunta they fired people. They can continue with the activity they had, but without polluting. They carried out a propaganda campaign selling the coltan and ignoring the contamination of the waters around the mine. Waters that the people themselves drink from,” he laments.

López Muñoz answers: “We are professionals and we want to do our job as well as possible. We are as environmentalist as everyone else. My daughter lives here. She drinks water from the mines where I am. I am not interested in mistreating the land where I live either,” he concludes.

