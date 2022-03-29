Fronts continue to open against Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro. Yesterday, the State Congress received the second request for impeachment of the municipal president of Culiacán for acts of abuse of authority and alleged diversion of 40 million pesos from the City Council and 10 million pesos from federal shares.

It is not a minor thing, the second request for impeachment comes from the Federation of Bars, Colleges and Associations of Lawyers of Sinaloa who also filed a complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office for the results of the audit of public resources for the year 2020.

The deputy of Morena Pedro Villegas Lobo describes everything very clearly, he says that the State Bar Associations requested a political trial against Estrada Ferreiro for serious violations of the Constitution and diversion of resources. So the mayor of Culiacán can not only be removed from office, but he can go to jail.

By the way, yesterday we commented that the complaint made by former mayor Sergio Torres about the network of corruption and nepotism that operates in the Culiacán City Hall has also echoed, where he says that it is headed by President Jesús Estrada Ferreiro and Treasurer Issel Guillermina Soto Gonzalez.

Among the acts of corruption denounced by the leader of Movimiento Ciudadano, public lighting contracts, the privatization of the municipal workshop and the rental of garbage collection trucks stand out. We will see if there is a thorough investigation or audit on these allegations that are serious.

The panorama is dark for Jesús Estrada, on the first court, the State Congress, has two requests for impeachment, he must know that he made the Morena deputies his opponents and they will do everything possible to prosecute him in case there is support legal.

The second court is the State Attorney General’s Office, there he has a complaint before the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the Fight against Corruption for the results of the audit of public resources for the year 2020, plus what is added to the matter of the network of corruption in which the treasurer of the City Council would be involved. This could be the decline of Estrada Ferreiro, very attentive.

Sinaloa. Yesterday the former local deputy Jesús Armando Ramírez made public that he will seek the interim presidency of the PRI Sinaloa, the young man arrives backed by a clean career, he comes from being a local deputy and has always been a loyal PRI asset. In addition, he bets that they give opportunity to the generational change.

This week the delegate of the PRI’s CEN, Enrique Benítez, will be in the state. He has already met with some of the PRI cadres and it is expected that he will bring a call or a solution. The line was to elect interim president, but with the complications he could remain as a delegate until the end of the year. We’ll see, said the blind man.

Outstanding. As we announced last Friday, the ASE will formally initiate the audit of the trusts of Section 53 of the SNTE, this after the Secretariat of Administration and Finance of Sinaloa opened the required information.

We also said that this would be a historic event that will positively mark the management of Emma Guadalupe Félix, who continues to show character and is supported by a solid job at the head of the Superior State Audit Office. At the time

political memory. “He who is elected prince with popular favor must keep the people as a friend”: Niccolò Machiavelli.