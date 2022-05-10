The day of the Kokun arrived, like every year. That beautiful moment when everyone the fans of dragon ball come together in the world to celebrate Goku, Akira Toriyama and everything that has left them, despite the fact that every year this story becomes more boring and absurd… and do you know whose fault it is? Exactly… yours.

dragon ball it was a successful franchise in its time. Not as much as we believe that he was only because in Mexico he practically became a religion, but that he aroused emotions he did… the success that it achieved, especially outside of Japan, was what gave it that legendary statusbut also the one that began to give him problems over time.

After what Akira Toriyama ended his story in 1995It is clear that the world cannot stay like this. The fans needed more and that’s where Dragon Ball GT came from, a project that Toriyama didn’t even wantbut it was already there to go out into the world and satisfy the wishes of the fans and the portfolio of Toei Animation.

However, we all know the result. So much was the contempt for this saga that it only lasted a year on the air. And that’s where we see why the problem is, many times, the fans. It’s cool that you like Goku, but it’s clear that the formula from which he was born would one day expire. Already by the end of Z it was obvious that this idea of ​​​​Super Saiyan 3 was too far-fetched and that’s also why Toriyama almost didn’t include her, but GT decided that they weren’t enough hair colors.

In addition to making golden monkeys, he threw himself a fourth phase of the legendary saiyan, which in theory was not even as powerful as the previous transformations. But that is not the problem, the problem is that derived from that two debates were also generated: Dragon Ball GT it’s wonderful and Dragon Ball GT it’s garbagebut in both cases, they meant extra pressure for the creator of the saga, who in addition to having to throw this out, had to see how fans created an alternate universe in Dragon Ball AF, where Toyotaro incidentally came from.

Dragon Ball Super is… more of the same | Source: Toei Animation

The fans created unrealistic expectations where the level of power grows without any logic, where the only condition to win is that you change color. Goku turns silver, Vegeta turns blue, Frieza turns gold… development is the least important thing, because we know that when the time comes, the power of friendship or anything else will manage to solve everything just because. It’s more… it’s more… Goku transforms into a megazord to defeat Moro. Did the reasons matter? No, of course not, it just happened.

In order not to remain with crossed hands, Toriyama pulled that Toyotaro and started a new stage of Dragon Ball, where he had to generate a story that no longer makes sensebecause it follows the same logic as Dragon Ball af Y Dragon Ball GTwith fights being resolved magically on the sole condition that Goku change the color of his hair.

Issues? It doesn’t matter, Goku will have a new hair color | Source: Toei Animation

What if, They are the fans who, with blind idolatry, generated an impossible scenario for an author who never knew when to stop. and that today he has us with characters who can even ask the dragon balls to be the most powerful in the universe.