The end of cash could be closer than ever. Confinement, a decrease in spending, or a preference for electronic payment has accentuated a growing trend already before the coronavirus pandemic that has struck the whole country.

Just like point to the portal 65 and over based on data released by the Bank of Spain, in 2020 1,020 ATMs disappeared throughout the national territory. This figure represents 2.02% less and the year ended with a total of 49,481, a figure very similar to the one existing in 2002. In addition, cash withdrawals were down 31.25%, while the amount decreased by 18.36%.

POS boom

On the other side of the scale the network of point of sale terminals (POS) is located, which increased by 6.77%, putting the figure at 2.07 million devices. Payments through this type of terminal increased by 4.4% due to a total of 4,735 million operations.

A study carried out last June by the portal N26 point out that the coronavirus crisis has accelerated the sector’s digitization process, that was already in place before. In this research, more than 70% of those surveyed stressed that they would be willing to stop using cash.

Age gap

Another striking aspect of the research indicates that almost 50% of the users would stop going to make arrangements at their office if the entity allowed to carry out all the procedures electronically and make inquiries through an instant chat.

But there is a big gap in age brackets. Only 12% of those over 55 years of age use digital banking, and only 1 in 4 over 55 years you have considered switching to a digital entity.