Employees in the elevators of John Lewis White’s central London prior to their opening. Simon Dawson / Bloomberg

The John Lewis Partnership, Britain’s largest cooperative, is in crisis. Some believe that it is a sweet crisis because they do not see in his suffering a sign of decline, but proof that he is adapting better than others to the irruption of the internet in commerce. For others it is a sour crisis because it highlights the uncertain future of what once was a revolution: department stores. What is not subjective is the fact that John Lewis has closed 8 of its 42 stores in April, which is added to another 8 closures a year ago. In other words, since the beginning of the pandemic, almost a third of its establishments have drawn down the blind.

The citizen of the 21st century is not aware of the social and political impact that department stores had. “When they were created, department stores were one of the few public spaces designed for the pleasure and convenience of women. They emerged in the late 18th century, with the opening in 1796 of Harding, Howell & Co’s Grand Fashionable Magazine, in London’s Pall Mall, and later many department stores installed ladies’ restrooms (Selfridges was the first, in 1909), allowing women stay away from home all day, alone, without provoking moral outrage. The department stores functioned as social clubs for women, without admission requirements: anyone could enter and could choose between buying something or not buying anything ”, the London writer Kitty Drake evokes in The Guardian.

More information

Today, to the difficulties of adapting to the internet has been added the arrival of covid-19, which in the United Kingdom has meant the closure for months of commerce considered non-essential, in contrast to food stores, pharmacies or kiosks , for example. Since the pandemic began, there have been job cuts (450 jobs in Selfridges, 700 in Harrods …) and liquidations (Debenhams, which had been carrying serious problems for a long time): 17,500 businesses have gone bankrupt and the sector has suffered losses estimated in 22,000 million pounds (about 25,600 million euros).

The restructuring of John Lewis threatens the future of nearly 1,500 employees, actually partners. The cooperative, John Lewis Partnership, runs two major brands: John Lewis and Waitrose, the favorite supermarkets of the British middle class. When a Waitrose opens in a modest neighborhood, it is a sign that it is on the rise.

origins

John Lewis founded the company in 1864, but it was transformed by his son, John Spedan Lewis, to whom he had handed over control in 1914. His goal was to involve employees in decision-making. And they became partners. “Spedan Lewis wanted to create a way of doing business that was both commercial, that allowed him to move quickly and stay ahead in a highly competitive and democratic industry, giving each partner a voice in the business, of which they are co-owners. This combination, so far ahead of its time, continues to make us what we are today, ”the firm says proudly.

More information

The benefits are reinvested or distributed among the partner-employees in proportion to their salary. But this year the company has declared losses of 517 million pounds (600 million euros), attributed mainly to the depreciation of its premises. And, for the first time in 70 years, there has been no distribution of bonuses among employees.

The president of the John Lewis Partnership, Sharon White, announced in March a plan to cut expenses of 300 million pounds per year (almost 350 million euros) to return to benefits in 2025. That plan has now been joined by the aforementioned closure of eight stores, of which four are department stores (including the historic downtown Sheffield store, which dates back to 1847) and another four are John Lewis At Home stores, focusing on the sale of household appliances, technology and products. home.

The drastic reduction of stores represents a severe setback in the expansion process that John Lewis had launched after the financial crisis of 2008, when he thought that traditional commerce would benefit at the same time as electronic commerce from the expansion of the economy. Even now, after the closure of a third of its stores in a year, John Lewis has eight more stores than it did in 2008.

Even without taking into account the effects of the coronavirus, the growth of e-commerce has cost the company between three and four percentage points more in revenue than they had calculated. Digital sales have accounted for 75% of the total in the last year (compared to about 40% in previous years). But it remains to be seen whether that trend is circumstantial or definitive. The company itself admits that it is not clear to what extent the changes generated by the pandemic in consumer habits will be permanent. “We expect that most of the change to telematics will become permanent and we are adapting the business accordingly,” they acknowledge.

Some see the danger that this preponderance of e-commerce will turn John Lewis into an expensive Amazon or, worse, a refined version of Argos, a popular British catalog chain. “We are not going to become in any way the Argos of the middle class,” has rejected the executive director of John Lewis, Pippa Wicks. But the company estimates that, in the long run, 70% of sales will be online and now half of its customers buy indistinctly in the store or through the Internet.

In the opinion of analyst Melissa Minkow, that’s not a bad thing. “John Lewis is one of the first examples that reducing the impact of physical stores can be seen as a sign of success,” he says.