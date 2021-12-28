After a rapid advance, the Omikron variant is now dominant in the Netherlands. The more contagious virus variant now causes more than half of the new corona infections. Omikron will inevitably lead to more infections, and therefore to more hospital admissions, the RIVM thinks.

The corona figures presented by the RIVM on Tuesday were positive for the time being: The number of positive tests fell by 11 percent compared to a week earlier, the number of new hospital admissions fell by 26 percent and the number of new ICU admissions by exactly a quarter. Fewer people died from Covid-19 than the week before, the GGDs tested less and a smaller proportion of those tests were positive.

But the declines are leveling off: the number of positive tests decreased by 19 percent a week earlier – compared to the week before – and the number of corona patients admitted by 33 percent. The number of positive tests fell in all age groups, but rose last week among 18- to 29-year-olds. And although the total number of corona patients in Dutch hospitals decreased further, more people with Covid-19 were admitted on Tuesday than the weekly average: 207 in 24 hours, of which 32 in intensive care.

According to the RIVM, the current decrease is caused by the package of measures taken at the end of November: the evening closure. The effect of the hard lockdown of 19 December will become clear in the figures at the beginning of January, according to RIVM.

Amsterdam leads the way

As far as the advance of Omikron is concerned, Amsterdam seems to be a few days ahead of the rest of the country. The Amsterdam GGD is conducting additional research into virus variants and saw that Omikron already caused 60 percent of the infections on 21 December. In other labs, the variant was found in about one in five samples on December 21.

RIVM detected the most infections per capita in Amsterdam last week. In the Amsterdam-Amstelland safety region, 627 per 100,000 inhabitants tested positive for the corona virus. That is significantly higher than the national average, which was 481 positive tests per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Outbreak Management Team expects the current decline to come to an end around the turn of the year and the number of hospital admissions to increase “due to the faster spread of the Omikron variant,” according to an OMT advisory last week.

According to the RIVM, regular vaccinations protect “significantly less well” against infection with the new variant. The hard lockdown should buy time to allow more people to get a booster shot, which increases protection against infection with Omikron. Last week, according to the Ministry of Health, almost 1.2 million booster shots were administered. By the end of January, the entire adult population should be boosted.

The latest RIVM vaccination effectiveness calculation shows that protection is “unchanged” against hospitalization due to Covid-19. However, the study says little about the protection of the vaccines against the new variant, warn the researchers. “In the hospital admissions up to and including December 21, it is unlikely that the Omikron variant had a significant role.”