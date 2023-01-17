Home page politics

Even SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz can apparently not stop the dwindling membership in his party. © Carsten Koall/dpa

Fewer and fewer people have been drawn to the Social Democrats since the early 1990s – and the trend is continuing, even though they are the Chancellor.

Berlin – The SPD continued to shrink after Olaf Scholz was elected Chancellor. As of December 31, 2022, the party had 379,861 members, almost 14,000 fewer than a year earlier, as a party spokesman told the German Press Agency on request.

This corresponds to a decrease of 3.5 percent. This means that the decline in members has even accelerated compared to the previous year. In 2021, the SPD had only lost around 10,600 members.

The Social Democrats briefly had over a million members in the mid-1970s. Since the early 1990s, however, the party has been shrinking continuously. Nevertheless, the SPD was still the party with the most members in Germany in 2021, ahead of the CDU with 384,204 members. The Christian Democrats have not yet published a number for 2022. dpa