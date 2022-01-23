The founder of “Tesla” and “SpaceX” Elon Musk, lost $ 25.1 billion, while the fortune of the founder of “Amazon” Jeff Bezos decreased by $ 20 billion, and the founder of the cryptocurrency trading platform “Binance” Chang touches Zhao lost $ 17.7 billion, while the number reached to $10.4 billion for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

And, according to the British newspaper, The Independent, on the “Bloomberg Billionaires Index”, Musk’s wealth decreased by 9 percent, but he still leads the world’s richest people by a huge margin, with a total wealth of $243.4 billion.

Bezos ranks second, with a total fortune of $167.6 billion, and is just behind him, French luxury retail magnate Bernard Arnault, with $167.5 billion.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates comes fourth with $128.6 billion, ahead of Google’s Larry Page with $116.5 billion.

The technology-focused Nasdaq index fell, at its close on Friday, by 7.6 percent, the largest drop since March 2020, as well as the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the index, and the longest decline in nine months.

Investors are hoping that the Federal Reserve will decide the interest rate issue at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Analysts expect that the turmoil in the financial markets will continue this week with the issuance of a large number of companies such as “Apple”, “Microsoft”, “IBM”, “Intel” and “Tesla”, for their earnings reports.

The digital currencies also lost a significant percentage of their value, and “Bitcoin” plunged to its lowest level in months, and its value fell to less than 40 thousand dollars.

The price of “Bitcoin” fell more than 5 percent, Monday, to its lowest level in more than 5 months.

“Cryptocurrencies are likely to remain under pressure as the Federal Reserve reduces its liquidity injections,” said economist Jay Hatfield. “Bitcoin could expire in 2022 at less than $20,000.”