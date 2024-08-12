The almost two-year-long decline in property prices in Germany appears to have stopped for the time being. This is at least the result of figures from the Association of German Pfandbrief Banks (VDP), which are taken relatively seriously in the industry and are also part of the Deutsche Bundesbank’s house price statistics. According to these figures, property prices in the second quarter were on average 0.5 percent higher than in the first. The official figures from the Federal Statistical Office for the second quarter will not be published until September.