In the last decade, the video game industry has undergone a radical transformation. The digital age has brought with it a number of significant changes, one of the most notable being the growing demand for digital versions of video games. This change in consumer preferences has had a direct impact on the prices of physical video games, which have experienced a significant decline.

At first glance, one might think that physical video games, with their production, distribution and storage costs, are more expensive than their digital counterparts. However, we have observed a curious phenomenon in the market: the prices of physical video games are decreasing. This phenomenon is largely due to a decrease in demand for this format. The convenience of digital releases has led many players to prefer this format. They can be downloaded and played immediately, without the need to leave home or wait for delivery. They also don’t require physical storage space, a significant benefit for gamers who own a large collection of titles. This change in consumer preferences has led to a decrease in demand for physical video games, which in turn has led to a reduction in their prices. As retailers struggle to sell their physical video game inventory, they are forced to cut prices to attract buyers. Another factor that could contribute to the decrease in the prices of physical video games is the second-hand market. Physical video games can be resold after being played, which is not possible with digital releases. This can lead to an increased supply of used physical video games, which in turn can lead to lower prices. Finally, physical video games can also be cheaper due to promotions and discounts offered by retailers. These can include “buy one, get one free” offers or significant discounts on select titles. These offers may make physical video games a more financially attractive option for some gamers. In summary, although physical video games involve production and distribution costs that do not exist for digital versions, a number of factors, including a decrease in demand and the influence of the second-hand market, have led to a decrease in their prices .

On the other hand, the demand for digital versions is constantly increasing. This is due not only to their convenience, but also to the possibility of obtaining updates and extra content directly from the gaming platform. Also, many developers offer exclusive discounts for digital versions, making them even more attractive to gamers. Accessibility is also a major factor in the rise of digital releases. Gamers can access a huge range of titles from the comfort of their home, without having to worry about availability in physical stores. Additionally, digital versions allow players to try out demos and read reviews before making a purchase, which can influence their buying decision. In addition, the digital versions also offer the option of pre-purchase, which allows players to download and play games as soon as they are launched. This is especially useful for highly anticipated titles, where demand can outstrip supply in physical stores.