The decrease in hospital pressure came to a halt on Monday after three weeks of sustained fall thanks to the favorable trend of the pandemic. The occupation of the hospitals suffered a rebound from 319 to 351 patients, of which 107 are in ICU, two more than the day before. In any case, no conclusions can be drawn from a single day’s data. And, as Health does not provide the specific data of new and high income, it is not possible to know exactly how this change is explained.

Furthermore, epidemiological evolution, the step prior to relief in hospitals, continues its decline. The Ministry of Health notified 114 cases in the last day and a positivity rate of 3.4% after performing some 3,300 tests. These are levels that, according to the WHO, allow us to consider that the pandemic is controlled in the Region of Murcia.

Of the 114 new cases, 29 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 10 to Cartagena, 8 to Alhama de Murcia, 7 to Cieza, 7 to Lorca, 7 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 6 to San Javier, 5 to Fuente Álamo, 5 to Torre Pacheco. The rest are distributed among various locations. Active cases also continue to decline and currently stand at 1,289, fifty fewer than the previous day.

In addition, the total number of deaths continues to increase at a similar rate, with twelve deaths in the last day. The deceased were between 53 and 97 years old and three lived in Murcia, two in Yecla, two in Alcantarilla and the rest in Totana, San Javier, Lorca, Mula and Las Torres de Cotillas. The total number of deaths has risen to 1,431 since the start of the pandemic.