Anyone who follows the world of Dungeons & Dragons knows very well that Wizard of the Coast never disappoints the expectations of its readers with regards to official publications, especially as they expand the already vast game world. This time, however, something happened that many were waiting for, almost like a little dream in the background. With digital preview access scheduled for October 31st, and an official release scheduled for November 14th, The Deck of Many Things promises to bring new life into the realms of D&D.

Many, many things!

But what does this book really offer? The answer is, actually, “A lot of things”. Contains new characters, monsters50 new magical objects, settings, talents, magic, origins And two new backgrounds. in short, “The Deck of Many Things” is truly a manual of many things.

The really striking thing about the publication, as if the rest wasn’t already enough, are the two physical decks: the Deck of Dimensions and the Deck of Wonders. These decks have a fascinating history: each card that makes them up was in fact first a constellation, until the god of destiny decided to relegate them to cards and give them as gifts to mortals. These cards, with their otherworldly powers, were capable of change destiny of every human being.

The complete deck contains 66 cards the size of tarot cards, with a golden border around the card that frames the artwork that covers almost the entire surface, splendid, and which embodies the true power of the cards in an excellent way. The artwork is not only “nice to look at”, but has a connection in terms of graphics and effects, giving the master the possibility to create small scenes by drawing cards at random. The cards obviously also connect to the adventures and factions carefully described in the game manual, introducing unique organizations and cultures to the world of D&D.

Depending on what the Dungeon Master wants to create, the deck will be completely customizable. By removing and adding cards inside, the book also provides examples of pre-built decks, where we will find those completely dedicated to the roling part and others dedicated exclusively to unleashing the power of this artifact.

Each card is explained comprehensively and detailed, thanks to a small booklet that accompanies the publication, and the interpretation of each card in a wide variety of contexts is included. Furthermore, they are provided alternative modes of use of the deck, such as those of the oracle, or perhaps a player who decides to visit an oracle.

The Deck of Many Things is the result of the splendid work done by the talented designers Jason Tondro and Makenzie de Armas, and is destined to revolutionize the Dungeons & Dragons gaming experienceoffering endless possibilities for the creativity of masters and players.

Even excluding the use of the wonder deck from our campaign, the manual offers, in its multitude of additions, rich content to be used in our personal D&D world, such as adventuring in the Seelie market, a strange goblin circus led by a powerful lunar dragon, capable of traveling throughout the world. The market offers the possibility of using a small deck with "less devastating" effects to allow players to develop their characters gradually within the context of the setting.

This publication promises to open up the now infinite possibilities of the vast universe of the most famous role-playing game in the world in an even more exponential way, and this time, it does so with one of the most powerful, devastating and unpredictable artifacts in all creation.