The talks for the formation of the future German government have entered a decisive phase this Tuesday at the end of the first round of polls of the two minor formations, green and liberal (FDP), with the Social Democratic Party (SPD), winner of the recent legislative elections, and the conservatives of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union (CDU / CSU), which, despite being the great losers in the elections, could negotiate support to achieve a parliamentary majority. After the appointment of conservatives and ecologists, the candidate of the Union to the federal chancellery, Armin Laschet, spoke of a “very constructive environment”, underlined the interest of his formation to continue talking and assured that a government alliance with greens and liberals would be possible. More reserved was the co-president of Los Verdes, Robert Habeck, who spoke of great differences. After the first polls with the SPD on Sunday and this Tuesday with CDU / CSU, Habeck said that environmentalists intend to debate internally on Wednesday what their next steps will be. The FDP executive, who had contacts with the two major parties on Sunday, also announced a meeting on the same day to decide the course to follow.

The two minor formations allow themselves to be wooed by the big ones and know that they are indispensable for the constitution of the executive that will succeed the era of Angela Merkel, the federal chancellor who is retiring after 16 years in power. And they are the ones who ultimately decide who will be the next German head of government, the winner of the elections and current Finance Minister, Olaf Scholz, or the failed Laschet. What is certain is that environmentalists and liberals will try to reach a consensus and bridge their differences before sitting down to negotiate a government coalition with the senior partner of their choice. But also that they have an interest in not prolonging the polling time to move on to concrete conversations as soon as possible. Michael Kellner, organization secretary of Los Verdes, assured that “there will be a great step forward this week” and was convinced that environmentalists and the FDP will be able to agree to defend a common position.

However, the possibility of a concert of the two smaller parties with the Conservatives to negotiate a coalition is becoming increasingly unlikely. The FDP has harshly criticized the Union for leaking part of the content of its confidential talks on Sunday to the press and breaking the pact of silence agreed to by all parties until an agreement is reached to negotiate the formation of a government. An indiscretion aimed at putting pressure on liberals that has also alarmed environmentalists. “It is a sample of the leadership problems” of the conservatives, said on Tuesday Cem Özdemir, a veteran environmentalist politician, for whom the Union must first solve its internal crisis and the future of Laschet, the man who has led the CDU / CSU to the worst electoral result in history and now desperately fighting for its political survival. If you fail against all odds to negotiate a coalition with greens and liberals, you can prepare to withdraw. The German media are already talking about the “zombie” of the CDU.

The popularity of the president of the CDU is, meanwhile, on the ground. A poll by the INSA institute published this Tuesday by the tabloid Bild highlights that Laschet has fallen to 17th place on the list of politicians preferred by Germans that Angela Merkel has led invariably for years. Up to second place, however, the Social Democratic candidate for the head of the German government, Olaf Scholz, the favorite of those consulted to succeed Merkel and lead a coalition with Greens and Liberals, has risen.