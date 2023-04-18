An Asian person asked to direct the decisive oath to his friend, who borrowed 110 thousand dirhams from him, and later denied him, denying that he had received any advance. He also directed the same request to the borrower’s brother, as he mediated to obtain the loan, in the framework of a civil lawsuit that the Asian filed before the Dubai courts.

The court responded to his request, and instructed the defendant to take the decisive oath, so he committed to that, and swore not to obtain any money from his friend, while it refused to oblige the brother to take the oath, because he was not the borrowing party, and in light of the lack of evidence and oath, the court rejected the case, and obliged plaintiff expenses.

In detail, the case papers referred by the Center for Amicable Settlement of Disputes stated that the plaintiff has a friendship with the defendants, and that in November of 2021 the first defendant borrowed 110 thousand dirhams in the presence of his brother (the second defendant) and their friend (the third defendant).

The plaintiff said that the second defendant mediated with him to lend his brother, the first defendant, an amount of 110 thousand dirhams, as he was going through financial hardship, so he responded to him, and lent him the amount in the presence of the brother and the third defendant, their friend, and when he was asked to return the amount, he refused despite his repeated requests, the matter which prompted him to file a lawsuit against him.

For his part, the first defendant appeared with his lawyer, who submitted a memorandum in which he denied that he had received an amount by way of advances, and asked the judiciary not to prove the testimony of witnesses, since the value of the disposal exceeds 50 thousand dirhams, and the case was rejected for lack of validity and proof.

In a subsequent session, the plaintiff submitted an answer memorandum in which he requested that the decisive oath be directed to the first defendant, to deny that he had obtained the loan subject of the lawsuit. 110 thousand dirhams, as a debt owed to me, and I did not undertake to return the amount when he asked me to do so, and God is a witness to what I say.” In the reasons for its ruling, the court stated that the decisive oath has become a haven for its owner, when he lacks other means of proof, which the law authorizes to provide to prove the validity of his claims.

She indicated that she responded to the plaintiff’s request, and directed the first defendant to take the decisive oath in the aforementioned formula, and the latter committed to that, and swore that he had not obtained a loan from the plaintiff, while the court refused to direct the decisive oath to the defendant’s brother, because he was not the party that borrowed the amount. Accordingly, the case was dismissed and the plaintiff was obligated to pay fees and expenses.