The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a young man must pay the last amount of 13,500 dirhams, which he had borrowed from him three years ago, and he was late in repaying it.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against his friend, in which he demanded that he be obliged to return the amount of 13 thousand and 500 dirhams, and as a precaution, and in the event that the defendant denies the amount, directing the decisive oath to him, and he is also ready to take the oath in the event of its return from the defendant, and obligate him to an amount of 5000 dirhams. Compensating him for lost earnings and procrastination in payment, in addition to obliging him to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees, indicating that he lent the defendant the amount in 2020, and when he asked him to pay, he began to delay paying the borrowed amount.

Before deciding on the matter, the court ruled that the defendant should take the decisive oath, so he swore it in person, and admitted that he was concerned about the claimed amount, amounting to 13 thousand and 500 dirhams.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that, according to the decision of the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions, that the admission is to tell a person about a right he owes to another, the admission is judicial if the opponent confesses before the court directly or through any means of remote communication technology, With a legal fact against him, indicating that the defendant has ratified the case before the Judicial Council, and acknowledged in a session that the plaintiff has the amount in question, amounting to 13 thousand and 500 dirhams, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 13 thousand and 500 dirhams, according to Incoming with reasons and appropriate expenses, and rejected other requests.

The defendant ratified the lawsuit before the Judicial Council, and acknowledged that the plaintiff has the amount in question.