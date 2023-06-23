A young man accused his girlfriend of borrowing 10,000 dirhams to pay her rent, pointing out that she refused to return the amount. He demanded that she take the decisive oath, while the defendant was absent from the oath-taking session, despite being informed of its date.

The Al Ain Court of First Instance ordered the defendant to pay 10,000 dirhams to the plaintiff, in addition to 1,000 dirhams as compensation.

The young man had filed a lawsuit against the girl, and demanded that she be obligated to pay him the borrowed amount, and the legal interest of 12% from the date of the claim until full payment, while obliging her to pay him 2000 dirhams in compensation for the damages he suffered, indicating that he had a relationship of friendship with her, and that she She received money from him to pay the rent for her house, and she also received money from him as a debt, on the condition that she return it to him as soon as she asks for it.

He submitted a document for his claim, a copy of the account details attached and stamped with the signature and handprint attributed to the defendant.

The court decided, before deciding on the merits of the case, to direct the decisive oath to the defendant, but she did not appear. The court found that it had been informed of the decisive oath addressed to it by the plaintiff via text messages.

And the court indicated in the reasons for its ruling that the decisive oath entails its oath resolving the dispute as to what it was directed to, and for whom it was directed to return it to his opponent, and if he did not dispute its permissibility or its connection to the lawsuit, he must – if he was present himself – swear it immediately, or return it to If he is not present, he must be notified in the form of the oath approved by the court to attend the session specified for his oath. If he appears and abstains, without contesting, or fails to appear without excuse, he is considered to be refusing as well.

The court indicated that the plaintiff appealed to the conscience of the defendant, and directed her to the decisive oath to prove her preoccupation with him in the amount of the claim, but she failed to attend, despite being informed of the decisive oath addressed to her, and then she is considered to have taken the oath, and the claim of the plaintiff is sacrificed on a valid basis. The court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff 10 thousand dirhams, while obliging her to compensate him in the amount of 1000 dirhams.

