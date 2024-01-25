The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled to reject the lawsuit of a man who asked his ex-wife to return a car, after he refrained from taking the crucial oath, to confirm that he had given it to her for use and not given it to her as a gift or gift.

The plaintiff agreed to swear a decisive oath that the plaintiff gave her the car and gave it to her, and that he did not give it to her for use only.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against his divorced woman, demanding that she be obligated to return and deliver the car in question to him, and to oblige her to pay the fees and expenses and in return for the fees, indicating that the defendant was his wife and did not return the car to him in the lawsuit, and is still using it unlawfully, and he attached a copy of his support for his claim. Ownership of the car, while the defendant submitted a responsive memorandum containing a portfolio of documents that the court reviewed, and requested that the lawsuit be rejected. She also pleaded that the lawsuit not be heard due to the passage of time, and requested that the complementary oath be directed to her that the car in question was given to her by the plaintiff, and as a matter of complete precaution, that the decisive oath be directed to him.

Before deciding on the matter, the court decided to give the plaintiff the decisive oath, but he abstained, decided that he would not take the oath, and asked for it to be returned to the defendant.

The court decided to return the decisive oath to the defendant, so she took it. For its part, the court stated in the merits of its ruling that it is permissible for each of the two adversaries, in whatever state of the case, to direct the decisive oath to the other adversary, provided that the incident upon which the oath is directed is related to the person to whom it is directed, and if it is impersonal to him, it is directed to his mere knowledge. With it, the person to whom the decisive oath was directed may return it to his opponent, and it is not permissible for the one to whom the decisive oath was directed or rejected to retract it if his opponent accepts to take the oath. The court confirmed that, based on this, it was proven to be true of the defendant’s defense that the car in question was given to her by the plaintiff, and he gave it to her, so the lawsuit was filed without any basis.”

The court ruled to reject the case and obligated the plaintiff to pay the fees, expenses, and fees.